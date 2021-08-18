One of the most frequent complaints of pain is a condition in the body that causes joint pain, stiffness, swelling and other limiting conditions restricting flexibility and mobility,causing tenderness and swelling. Causes of arthritis may be attributed to overuse, age, former injuries or genetics. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type, when the protective cartilage between the joints begins to wear away that allows the bones to rub together causing pain and stiffness. Medical specialists indicate that at the present state, humans cannot grow new cartilage like the starfish grow another leg, but an individual identified with OA can find ways to cope with the pain and protect the joints from further damage, and decrease pain. The first diagnosis should be completed by a medical specialist to identify arthritis as the source of joint stiffness and pain, as there are many types. (www.tylenol.com)
Coping with pain, while various medical treatments are employed, if you are diagnosed with arthritis, begins with a positive mindset focused on healing. You can choose a yoga practice that initiates various postures to tap into the healing energy in the body. Yoga begins with a realistic analysis of the origin of pain and critical analysis of data and research and actions as a key to alleviating pain and healing energy. Healing is specific to each person, the type of pain originating from the injury or arthritis. Consultation with a medical professional is essential to go forward with purpose.
In assessing pain identified from arthritis which causes joints to become less flexible, there are several yoga poses that can alleviate pain in stiff joints.
There are several yoga postures each person can address and apply to determine what works best for the individual to relieve painful symptoms and improve joint flexibility despite pain.
Let’s begin with Sun Salutation. Stand tall and take a deep inhale, expelling tension and toxins from the bloodstream when exhaling through the nose. As you inhale, life in the arms and back brings new oxygen circulation from the feet through the arms as they reach toward the sky. When exhaling through the nose, bend from the waist with it straight, (not hunched back), go to the floor and extend the legs long in back. Press the heels down to take out the bend behind the knees. Practice in front of a mirror to make your own corrections for a long torso. (No clothespin stances, the body needs to be long). Hold the pose and keep breathing. Attempt four or five of these poses before moving on in a sequence.
After Sun Salutation with the body long, pull the body forward with straight arms and back and hold the pose. The toes are curled. Lift the head but keep the neck in line with the spine. Do not strain the neck, often seen in incorrect postures with the neck thrown back.
Hold this Plank Pose for several minutes and do the best you can as it takes time and practice to strengthen the body and obliterate the consciousness of pain.
Next step is to go straight down to the floor, a challenging practice. When you lower the body, keep the elbows close to the sides and slowly lower. This posture will take will and practice so stay positive with gradual improvement. Yoga is not a one-time solution. Healing takes time in the body for any injury or improvement. Keep those positive thoughts in the foreground of the mind. Visualize yourself and encourage your mind to focus on small steps of accomplishments.
In practicing these first steps of ways to ease arthritic pain, it is good to begin with a few postures to repeat daily, holding each one longer and perfecting the pose. The term, rush, does not apply to yoga. Yoga is slow and methodical and needs constant internal analysis thus, the mindset is very important.
It helps to find some calming music to accompany your practice. As a point of emphasis, before beginning any yoga practice, start in a seated position with legs folded and arms resting palms up on the knees. Close the eyes and go inside the body to calm tension. Darken the room for a peaceful atmosphere or go outside under a full moon. Be calm and comfortable.
Then, from the seated posture, slowly open your eyes, keep deeply breathing, smile, stand up, shake out the legs and arms and begin your yoga lengthening practice. Next week we will continue to add more poses for the Sun Salutation sequence. In the meantime, practice these few steps with conscientiousness.
For more yoga support join the Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:30-11:30 a.m. yoga class at the YMCA. It is fun with great support from others of like mind to heal and experience joy no matter what and move forward with a positive attitude.
Yoga is harmonizing the mind, body, spirit and emotions!