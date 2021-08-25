Yoga to strengthen immunity

Yoga “Pigeon Pose” is a way to improve flexibility in the back muscles, hip flexors and reduces mental stress stored in the hips (Ayurvedic Medicine, March 21, 2021). Although this posture helps relieve core muscle tension, practitioners need to use caution in execution if there is too much pressure on bent knees; thus, place a folded blanket underneath.
A preparatory posture before the full Pigeon Pose is Eye-of-the-Needle. Begin by lying on the back with knees bent, shoulder width apart. Next, cross your left ankle over your right thigh. Hold the knee on top of the thigh until it gradually loosens then warm up the other side in the same posture. After you feel some hip flexor relaxation, prepare for Pigeon Pose from Downward Facing Dog. With legs extended long in the back, lift the buttocks and hold it up into a “V” form as arms are extended long in front of the body. Hold the pose and let tension gradually release.
Next, from Downward Facing Dog, lift the leg at the knee and fold it underneath the chest, keeping the right leg extended. Hold the pose and allow hips to loosen before returning to the Downward Facing Dog position. Apply these first steps before initiating the full Pigeon Pose.
When you move into Pigeon Pose from Dog, as you bend the knee of each leg and pull it underneath the chest, slowly lower the head onto folded crossed arms on the ground. You can place a blanket under the pelvis to assist in leveling it as it is important to equally distribute weight on the abdominals and hips. Hold the pose and breathe slowly.
Although this pose is difficult at first, stay positive and know you are moving tightly lodged energy that restricts flexibility. The purpose of the pose is to loosen the hip flexors as you remain flat on the front body.
The yoga practitioners in the picture from the YMCA Sebring, class (M-W-F 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.) demonstrate Pigeon Pose: Lorene W., Ken Townsend, Jessica, Jen, Arlene, and Gloria.
Next time your peace of mind is disrupted, it’s a good time to bring out the yoga mat and initiate Pigeon Pose. As you move into the posture, pull that tension out of the hips, back and core. Physical stress lodged in the body can also be relieved by walking, swimming and hanging from a bar.
Yoga is a practice of self-discovery to determine where pain is lodged and figuring out what habitual movements have stored it there. Acknowledging pain is the first step in realization, then doing something about it is next. Begin from where you are and focus on healing. You can diffuse negative energy with a positive approach and practice of yoga. Life is challenging; a positive one. A yoga practice is the beginning stage of recognition to move forward.