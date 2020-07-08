Ringing or various noises in your ears can be hard to live with. Many times it comes and goes ... at the same time it can be constant. It is estimated that over 50 million American’s live with tinnitus or ringing in the ear. It can come on slowly or it can happen suddenly. Here is a starter list on what to do if you suffer from tinnitus:
1. Seek a qualified hearing health care professional for a consultation.
2. Special testing will help to determine if hearing instruments can help to alleviate the tinnitus.
3. Tinnitus affects everyone differently.
4. Stress and anxiety causes tinnitus to become more intense.
5. Look into sound therapy equipment that will help you to sleep. There are apps for your smartphone to help with tinnitus. Starkey Hearing Technologies’ app is called “Starkey Relax.”
6. Ensure the hearing instruments that you are considering, utilize some type of tinnitus sound therapy treatment in their programming options.
7. Tinnitus can be managed ... even if it can’t be cured ... thus making your days and nights much more pleasant.
On the other side of the coin:
1. Don’t believe stories of cures from herbs. Sound therapy machines and hearing instruments with proper technology are the most recognized treatment options for tinnitus.
2. Tinnitus can be a symptom of something else so make sure and seek a professional who has a knowledgeable background.
3. Hearing protection is a must. Loud sounds can make tinnitus kick in.
4. Caffeine, stress and even aspirin can make tinnitus worse.
5. Don’t feel like you are the only one. In fact, 1 in 6 people have some type of tinnitus.
Try not to let it get you down. Take the first step and seek answers. Our office has been working with tinnitus patients since the mid 1980’s. Technology and solutions have drastically improved. The first step is a qualified provider and a consultation. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring.