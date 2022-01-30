SEBRING — Valerie Kennelley of Sebring has helped people in hospice care to recover, even those close to dying, and encouraged people in rehabilitation.
“I went in every single day [and] they came out of hospice care,” Kennelley said. “They had no reason to live.”
At 53, she knows first-hand about the struggle. She’s spent 30 years healing from a head-on crash with a drunk driver, with 83 surgeries and many left to go. The crash took her dreams of being a beautician, a nine-year marriage and any thought of having her own children.
“Coming out of rehab is just the beginning of learning how to do everything again,” she said. “There’s got to be a reason it happened to me.”
Crash
On June 10, 1992, Valerie Kennelley and a coworker named Hector got to leave work early at lunchtime. Driving down Philmont Avenue in the Lower Southampton area of Philadelphia, an AMC Concord veered into their lane. Valerie turned right to evade it, but it hit head-on, off-center. The impact imploded her Mitsubishi Tredia and pushed the engine into her.
Hector later told her she died in his arms. A front page story in the Bucks County Courier Times said it took rescue workers 40 minutes to free her and 47 minutes to free Hector. Hector had facial injuries and a broken leg, Valerie said, but her only bones not broken were in her right hand.
The crash broke her pelvis, crushed her ribs, punctured her lungs and damaged internal organs. She had teeth embedded in the steering wheel. She ran out of blood, died several times and went into a coma.
When her father, Bob Kennelley, arrived at the hospital, they took him immediately to the chaplain.
It was only after she awoke from a coma that Valerie learned the other driver was drunk and impaired by cocaine and Xanax.
“If it was a woman in a Caravan with kids, they would not have survived,” Valerie said.
“The judge wanted to put him under the jail,” said her mother, Julie Kennelley.
As it turns out, Valerie and her parents said, the driver only served 18 months for drunk driving, but was sentenced to prison in New Jersey for armed robbery.
ComaIn her coma, Valerie remembers no lights; just strong contentment. Her parents and older brother, Thomas, kept telling her to fight. Valerie remembers seeing her Aunt Dernie, Verna Edgardia Keller, who’d been dead five years, telling her to fight.
When they talked to her, her parents said, her vital signs improved.
It was difficult to come back, Valerie said, then for a long time, she thought she was the drunk driver. Julie had to show her photos to help Valerie remember herself and had her sniff a rose to teach her to breathe through her nose, so she could eat and drink again.
Eating at first consisted of McDonald’s vanilla milkshakes and mushed up canned pasta.
“Thank God for Chef Boyardee ravioli,” Valerie said.
The biggest struggle, Valerie said, was communicating. She couldn’t speak, or find the words. To refer to herself, she had to draw a circle: An “eye” to mean “I.”
“I couldn’t communicate what was going on in my head,” Valerie said.
Still, Bob said, she had three miracles: She survived, she awoke from the coma and she was cognizant.
“The nurse said the difference is because we were there with you,” said Julie, wiping her eyes.
FightJulie, as now, showed Valerie tough but tender love when she’d feel defeated. When Valerie said she couldn’t do something, Julie reminded her, “You have no choice.”
Valerie was ambidextrous, but could no longer hold anything with her left hand. She couldn’t move herself except by using a board to build a bridge to scoot from her wheelchair to another seat.
Going to the bathroom required laxatives, she said, because her intestines wouldn’t work. When it took effect, however, it got messy. She remembers many times when her brother or parents would help her on or off the toilet, but also would clean up what didn’t make it in.
Her brother, ever a joker, she said, often referred to the bathroom as having been “bombed.” However, he also helped her do her makeup, with some difficulty at first.
“He took care of me,” Valerie said. “If it wasn’t for my family, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at.”
LivingValerie took her lessons on tough love, being attentive and being stuck inside an unresponsive body to her hospice care volunteer work, especially for seemingly unresponsive dementia patients, whose symptoms improved as she talked about their happy memories.
Also, during her own rehabilitation at the Moss Rehabilitation and Research Institute in Philadelphia, she learned to use her precocious playfulness to help recover — such as trying to goose her therapist in the rehab pool — and her gregarious friendliness to engage others who hadn’t gotten family visits like she did.
Two favorite rehab-mates, she said, were Jeanie, to whom Valerie gave her stuffed bunny to help overcome loneliness, and Derek, shot in the head but always joking around.
Valerie still has pain from her injuries, numbness in her left hand, and needs new lungs. She basically has one lung at 80% capacity, she said. However, she’s not afraid of suffocation: She’s already done that. With O-positive blood, she’s a blood and organ donor.
She believes she survived to help others. Another reason is to return the favor for her parents, with whom she lives in Sebring Hills. Her brother died years ago, and she’s all they have. She cooks, helps around the house and makes sure they take medication and get to doctor appointments, as they did for her.
AdviceValerie would tell anyone, if they think about driving after taking alcohol or drugs, just don’t.
“Just don’t do it,” Valerie said. “Disabilities do happen overnight. It takes just that one second to change so many lives.”
To people suffering through recovery from injuries, she says, “You can do it.”
“You can do anything you want to do,” Valerie said. “You just have to do it another way.”