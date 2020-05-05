It’s been a few years since I owned a handheld gaming device. Admittedly, I last “gamed” on my Nintendo DS probably 10 or more years ago. But, after hearing about a specific new game being released only on the Nintendo Switch, I decided to get back into the game of handheld gaming devices.
If you’re at all aware of recent Nintendo developments, you’ll know that the company has sold out of the Nintendo Switch due to high demand, but has introduced more options for the Switch Lite. The difference between the two devices is that one is playable either handheld or through your television, while the other is strictly for handheld gaming. This means that buyers are forced to choose between paying almost double for a regular Switch, while also having to wait until all the back orders are filled, or settling for the instant gratification but ultimately more limited capabilities of the Switch Lite.
Personally, after seeing a ton of very enticing game play online of the specific game that caught my interest in the first place, I decided to settle for the Switch Lite. This was a decision that was debated heavily amongst my friends, family and I. But ultimately, I decided that I really wanted to play the game and I wasn’t willing to pay nearly $600 for a gaming device. Also the feeling of having the device as soon as it’s paid for felt better to me than having to wait for it to be shipped from some random big box store.
After having the Switch Lite for only a couple of days, I’m feeling good about my purchase. It’s rare that I splurge on myself in such a big way, so that might be influencing me as well. Overall though, I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything with the Switch Lite. The screen is so clear and large enough that I don’t miss details and the game looks great.
The only feature that I think I’ll be missing out on by not choosing the regular Switch is the multiplayer option. Using this option, players can play together on the same device, rather than each having to have their own Switch Lite and playing together over the internet. This is a convenience, but my house doesn’t usually have too many guests so I don’t feel like it’s as big a deal as it could be for others such as parents thinking about buying a Switch for their children to share.
Nintendo is a company many can recognize that’s kept momentum in both games and devices. They even got me, someone who’s not interested in gaming usually, interested in their newest game and machine.
For those of you wondering about or considering purchasing the Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite I have to say that you really can’t go wrong with either. Ultimately, it’s up to the gamer to decide if price or connectivity is more important to their experience. Either way, Nintendo has created a new and enjoyable experience.