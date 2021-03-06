Does anybody actually realize or is aware of what placing the American flag upside down on a flagpole really means or signifies? To put it into two words, it means “Extreme Distress”. But, in actuality it means and signifies a whole lot more.
You do not fly the American flag upside down because you don’t like an elected official or a bill that may be passed in Congress or any other matter just to show your bitterness or misunderstanding. An American flag flown upside down is a very serious matter and frankly, I personally do not care for the insignificant and trivial reasons I have read or heard.
Do you know of anyone who flew the American flag upside down after the insurrection at the United States Capitol? I saw that someone had brought the Confederate flag into the Capitol, something that has never ever happened.
The Capitol was desecrated by men and women who have no regard or love for this country. They walked into the Senate and the Senators were not present. You distinctly heard one person say, “Let’s form a new government.” Understand, that is a coup de tat, overthrow of our government.
This happened because of the “Big lie.” “The election was not legitimate and the wrong man won.” The votes were counted time and again. The people spoke and Joe Biden was elected the rightful President of the United States of America.
These insurrectionists and seditionists will be found and appropriately punished. General Ulysses S. Grant said during the Civil War, and I quote, “By attacking the United States, they’ve relinquished all right they had to claim protection under the Constitution. They should expect no better treatment than any foreign power that would wage war upon an independent nation.”
Judith Eckstein
Sebring