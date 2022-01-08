You might be a Democrat
For those who don’t know, This is what Democrats believe:
1. Equal rights for all people regardless of race, religious beliefs, sex, ethnicity sexual orientation or marital status.
2. We believe in equal opportunity to earn a living wage, equal justice under the law, civil rights and voting rights.
3. We are for policies that strengthen the middle class.
4. Regulation of financial markets to insure equal availability of capital, loans, and banking products.
5. A quality public education regardless of zip code.
6. Legal immigration and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.
7. Common sense gun control that ensures the safety of our children and fellow citizens.
8. A woman’s right to control her own body and make healthy decisions.
9. Sustainable environmental policies that address the growing concerns of climate change.
10. Sensible and fair progressive taxation of both individuals and businesses.
11. Policies and funding to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and position the country for leadership in the 21st century.
If you believe in these policies, you might be a Democrat. If you are a Democrat, then come join us to elect people that will put them into operation and remove the people who are holding up our nation’s progress.
Peggy Smith
Sebring