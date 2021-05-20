Recently a leisurely walk to catch up with a friend turned into an exciting NatureNerd moment for me. As we strolled one of the “hidden” boardwalk trails at our local state park, the formerly flooded swamp was now a dry and barren-appearing forested area. The dark mud exposed formed the floor of the shady region. Small, isolated pools of water covered with duckweed were all that remained of the watery habitat.
A fallen branch, perhaps from a recent storm, lay broken near the boardwalk and provided some tasty foraging for a small buck. As the deer munched away, it casually regarded us but seemed more interested in what was going on behind us. Turning my gaze to where the deer was intently focused, I saw them.
This family of otters was gleefully working one of the large pools of remaining water. As they leapt, jumped and dove, the young chattered like school children running about a playground. I tried to count the sinewy, slick bodies as they slipped in and out of the waters. Counting six, or was it seven, before they disappeared under the floating greenery, I marveled how this was the largest family group that I had ever seen.
We watched the clever antics for a short while, enjoying the frivolity. Soon they finished chomping on whatever tasty morsels they had stirred up and were quickly out and onto another pond. Looking like soaked cats, they chortled and carried on after one another before slipping and sliding with abandon into the next pool of water.
As adorable as the group of kits looked, I knew from past experience that these predators are to be respected. Once you’ve had the pleasure of listening to them crunch their way through a large fish with the abandon of a man gnawing on a barbecue rib, you realize they are fierce litter critters.
Even so, their remarkable swimming and hunting abilities make them a delight to watch.
After a bit, we turned back to the deer, still munching away and regarding the hoopla in a reserved fashion. Being able to enjoy wildlife in this way, so up close and personal, is really a great stress reliever.
We began walking back to the picnic area and enjoyed the fly-by of a red shouldered hawk. Hunting a squirrel, the prey deftly slipped into hiding leaving the raptor to try again. I thought of the group of owls we had enjoyed on another evening walk and the twinkle of fireflies as night crept in. It’s rare to take time to play once we become adults, but the otters offered a great reminder that sometimes you just need to embrace joy. Whether you prefer to walk, jog or bike, or even just take a drive and sit with the windows down for a bit to soak in the sounds of nature, our local state parks are a great place to do so. If you’re feeling a bit bogged down, you “otter” give it a try.