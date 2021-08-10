You paid in
Every day you pay for benefits which could be helping you today. These are wonderful programs such as Social Security, Medicare, FEMA, SNAP – food assistance, Medicaid and CHIP for children, housing vouchers, energy assistance program, SSI and SSDI for the disabled and emergency rental assistance. These benefits are paid for with tax that you pay on gasoline, airline tickets, payroll taxes, tobacco, alcohol, firearms and ammunition, cars with low gas mileage, and indoor tanning.
Further, every item you buy carries federal tax from the fuel cost to transport it. Forty-nine percent of the money you pay to the federal government is in hidden taxes and fees on goods and services.
These programs you paid for could make a difference in your life. In many cases, if the money allocated for these programs is not claimed, it is returned to the federal government which amounts to you paying twice. More information at USA.gov/benefits.
Horace Markley
Sebring