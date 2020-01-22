SEBRING — Instead of just one resolution, county commissioners will consider two.
At the night meeting scheduled Feb.4, the Board of County Commission will consider a resolution to support the entire U.S. Constitution and its amendments, as well as a reconsideration of the resolution presented last month by Commissioner Arlene Tuck to give full support to the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms.
The decision came by consensus after Commission Chair Ron Handley read a prepared statement at Tuesday’s meeting, which said in effect that he didn’t see any need to consider any resolution at the first February meeting since all members of the board had sworn by the oath of office to uphold and defend the U.S. and Florida Constitutions.
The board had scheduled the next meeting as a night meeting for purpose of giving more residents a chance to weigh in on any potential board action.
Tuck, however, defended the need for a specific resolution for the Second Amendment, stating that 23 of 67 Florida counties had adopted such resolutions, and only Sarasota and Highlands counties had considered and rejected them. She also said those were the only two counties in this region of Florida that had not adopted such actions.
Commissioner Don Elwell opposed taking the Constitutional resolution off the agenda without people at the meeting to speak to that matter, as Handley’s suggestion came at the end of Tuesday’s meeting during commissioners’ comments.
He said the proposed Constitutional support measure — which will consist of a hybrid document between one proposed by him and one drawn up by County Attorney Joy Carmichael at board direction — would cover all amendments, especially due process law.
Elwell argued that due process is the matter truly under attack by proposed “Red Flag” laws that would allow law enforcement to seize weapons from someone deemed or believed to be a danger to one’s self or others.
Other commissioners had mixed feelings.
Commission Greg Harris, who later said he would be OK with having both resolutions considered on Feb. 4, didn’t like either, at first.
“I think it’s an opportunity to further divide our community,” Harris said.
While Elwell agreed that the issue is divisive, he argued his proposal, not geared toward guns, would do more to unite the community.
“It’s what we do afterward that will affect [us],” Elwell said. He also said the resolutions passed in 23 of 67 Florida counties have not served to unite those communities.
When Handley’s request was put to vote, he was the only one in favor of removing the resolution from the agenda.
Commissioners then argued the merits of having one resolution or two, to which Tuck said the Second Amendment was the only one under attack, and Elwell argued that protecting all amendments is the better way to go.
Commissioner Jim Brooks said that if the Florida Legislature passes any laws that infringe on the Second Amendment, and some are in the works, the county could send a separate resolution to the state regarding those laws in particular.
“The whole reason for having a second meeting [on a resolution] is because people were not happy with what we did at the first meeting,” Brooks said.
Tuck then also began to ask how many people in the audience would be “northerners” and how many were year-round residents.
Handley gave commissioners a break in the meeting to review the measure to support the whole Constitution, and then they returned, and Elwell made suggestions for merging his with the one done by Carmichael.
He suggested that the resolution speak against corporations or politicians trying to make changes for “greed” or “power,” but Carmichael advised against such terms, since they are open to interpretation.
She suggested the resolution state that officials should seek the will of the people.
Elwell also suggested having signature lines for all five commissioners, not just the board chair.
Tuck repeated her stance that Elwell’s version wouldn’t have any effect, asserting that the two most important amendments, under which all others rest, are the First and Second Amendments.
Elwell renewed his stance that the Fourth Amendment, against unlawful search and seizure, is just as important, as are all the rest.
“This resolution covers it all,” Elwell said. “It’s not watered down at all.”
Tuck said commissioners who don’t vote for a specific Second Amendment resolution could get voted out. Brooks, who is not seeking reelection, said that would be fine by him, even if he were running again.
“I serve at the will of the people,” Brooks said.