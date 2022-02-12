LAKE PLACID — The young Lake Placid 4-H Clovers, led by organizational leader and mentor Paula Sapp, took their rabbits, goats, hogs and cattle to auction at the Highlands County Fair auction Thursday night.
Lake Placid 4-H exhibitors brought 19 hogs, 12 cattle, three goats, and one rabbit to the Highlands County Fairgrounds for judging and sale to market or for breeding programs.
“They were outstanding, each member, and I think they all learned an appreciation for the hard work farming requires,” Sapp said.
Proud parents and community members clapped and cheered as the 4H youngsters brought their heifers, steers and other market animals into the ring in the Alan Jay Arena. Veteran auctioneer Brian Tremble, wearing his trademark cowboy hat, urged bids from buyers in the audience.
When Emily Tharp, 15, of Lake Placid brought her 242-pound, yorkshire hog into the ring, Heritage Building Solutions and C&C Plumbing purchased for $3,750 the animal she’d spent a year raising. Her mother, Claudia Tharp, who along with her husband owns G&C Grill in Lake Placid, said Emily showed real grit feeding, watering and arranging healthcare for the animal.
“I was impressed by her dedication,” Claudia said. “She showed real dedication, she learned all about agriculture, what it eats, what it needs, and how to train it to walk where she wants it to walk.”
There were times when Emily, who plays travel baseball on weekends, would go to the barn and clean the stall while still in her softball uniform.
“On the weekends, she’d come home from a softball tournament at 11 at night and be in her uniform cleaning out the pen. That’s dedication,” her mother said.
Emily and the other 34 4-H competitors at the fair obtain the hog, rabbit, goat, heifer or steer when the animal is young. They then keep a log book of what it eats, what it drinks, and the cost of everything the animal requires, such as feed, barn or stall rental, vitamins, veterinary care, and any tools. At the end of the fair, when the animal goes out to bid, they learn whether they make a profit – or not. Because parents lend the money to their children, the parents get paid back first. That’s the deal.
“It’s her first project. She will pay us back, and the rest of it goes in her account,” Claudia said. Emily enjoyed the program so much that she’s looking at a future in livestock or other agriculture disciplines.
“She’s now looking at colleges that have agriculture programs, that’s something she’s never thought of learning before this,” she said.
“Chelsea did well, her heifer sold for $3,750 singly, and with combined bidders her heifer sold for $4,560,” says Ken LeBlanc, who, along with his wife Elizabeth, owns X-Urban Construction in Lake Placid. In addition to feeding and caring for her animal, their daughter, 16, ensured her 986-pound animal could behave in front of a crowd.
“She would walk the heifer around and train it,” Ken said. “Once you take an animal out in the crowd, it has to listen to her. She created a real relationship with it and she did it beautifully.”
Her mother, Elizabeth, agrees. “Chelsea is a great kid, she worked hard. She kept a log book and wrote down every detail of the heifer’s care and feeding. She spent every day ensuring the animal was happy. We are very proud of her.”
Sapp has been quite a teacher for the young 4-H competitors, who compete as young as 8 years old, Elizabeth LeBlanc said.
“A lot of credit has to go to Paula Sapp, who worked hard with all the 4-H kids,” she said. “She made sure they were all practiced and confident by the time they all went into the ring.”
They practiced as a group.
“The animal showmanship had all been rehearsed,” Elizabeth said. “Paula did clinics on how to present the animals at her house. She did a fantastic job.”
Meanwhile, Tremble, whose auctioneer’s voice rang out for hours Thursday night, said he’s been doing auctions for more than 30 years.
“I have seen generations of kids learning about farming and the discipline the work requires, filling out the log books, keeping financial records, and having someone hand them a check for all their hard work,” Tremble said.