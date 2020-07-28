Thank you for publishing the Miguel Arceo columns. This young man has intelligence and wisdom far beyond his years. In addition, there is a current of decency and thoughtfulness that runs through everything he writes. He is well worth reading.
I was especially moved by his column of July 21 in which he spoke so eloquently of his concerns regarding the safety of students and staff returning to school next month in the midst of this raging pandemic. That column was one of the very best I have seen written by anyone on this extremely urgent topic.
To Miguel's parents, I would like to say – congratulations and job well done raising this fine boy.
And to Miguel, I say – don't ever let the words of criticism concern you. You are destined for greatness. Stay humble and decent and we will be hearing of your wonderful achievements you are certain to have, starting in the near future.
And to the parents of Highlands County, please do not allow your precious children to become sacrificial lambs in the interest of the economy, stock market numbers, etc. during these tragic times. Keep them safe at home. Please.
Carole Goad
Sebring