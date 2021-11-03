SEBRING — The comedy of Mel Brooks comes to the Highland Lakeside Theatre Stage on Friday, Nov. 5.
Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. While he has no interest in the antics of his ancestors, Igor and Inga push him toward experimentation. He eventually finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of those long gone before him.
He creates a creatures to rival his grandfathers and exclaims, “It’s alive!”
Now what? Does it live? Does it escape? Well, you’ll just have to come and experience the fun as hilarity continuously abounds. Note that some material may not be appropriate for those under age 13.
“I have been a fan of Mel Brooks since I was a kid,” said director Peter Pollard. “The movie “Young Frankenstein,” written in collaboration with Gene Wilder, is an American classic and one of my favorites. I’ve wanted to bring it to the HLT stage ever since my wife and I saw the original production.”
The talented cast Includes Jordan Thomfohrde (Frederick Frankenstein), Nicholas Hunt (the monster), Valentine Crow (Igor), Emily Angell (Inga), Mariah Alvarez (Elizabeth), Tammie Pollard (Frau Blucher), Larry McCandless (Inspector Kemp), Bill Farmer (Harold), Jonatan Cruz-Rivera (Victor Von Frankenstein), Ashur Ferrao (Ziggy), Dean Lundy (Mr. Hilltop), Joshua Camino (Telegraph Boy), Evan Dressel (Shoeshine Boy/Werewolf), Jeff Schoop / Andrew Macbeth (Dracula) and Nicole Brand (Shadow Dancer).
Young Frankenstein won the 2008 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The play is produced by special arrangement with Music Theater International.
“This is absolutely fun!” said Crow (who plays Igor). “I auditioned for the play, but not for any specific part. I get to be a little goblin on stage. I was in Oliver (played Noah) and Sound of Music (played Rolf).” Crow is a sophomore at Sebring High School.
Larry McCandless (who plays Inspector Kemp) said, “This part gives me the opportunity be silly. A little serious, but mostly silly. I wanted to be part of show and it’s something fun to do.”
“I saw the original black and white movie,” said Tammie Pollard (who plays Frau Blucher). “It was a fun part; she is very menacing and a real freak. In the play whenever her name is said you’ll hear horses whinny. She was Victor’s girlfriend. She believes in the Frankenstein family and the creation of the monster. She is dedicated to the project.”
In addition to all the character actors, there is a talented ensemble group. The director is Peter Pollard, Jenny Rowe (choreographer), Candace Adams (music and sound design), Nelly Ford (assistant director), Kathy Helmer/Eliana Hagen (costume design) and other dedicated assistants who help bring the play to life with their talents.
Young Frankenstein runs from Nov. 5 through Nov. 21. Show times are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m.
For tickets, please call 863-382-2525, go online to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or visit the box office at 356 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring.
