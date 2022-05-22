SEBRING — A judge sentenced Mikevious Young to 7½ years in prison Friday for helping a murder suspect flee Sebring.
Young, 28, was among five men arrested and charged as accomplices in the murder of Joshua Hickey in October 2017. All five pled guilty to accessory to Hickey’s murder but one defendant, alleged shooter Jovan Holder, suddenly withdrew his plea before his sentencing in March. He faces life in prison.
Young pled no contest to accessory after the fact to second degree murder, which can bring a 15-year sentence and a $10,000 fine.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada listened to Hickey family members’ emotional plea that Young be punished properly for his crime. According to prosecutors, moments after Holder shot Hickey dead during a marijuana deal, Young helped Holder find a place to drop off the getaway car and helped Holder elude the police as he fled to Clewiston.
The Hickey Family, which operates an excavation and construction company, told Estrada that they were aware of all the plea agreements the defendants’ had made over the years to avoid lengthy murder sentences.
State prosecutors, for instance, dropped two of three charges against Young when he pled guilty to the accessory to second-degree murder in February. Christopher Laveon Bell got 8.65 years last month, and another co-defendant, Ortland Williams, has been offered two years of house arrest followed by probation but he has yet to be sentenced.
Martin Hickey Sr., Joshua’s father, told Estrada, “Everyone got a deal working up to this. Joshua Hickey did not get a deal; he got six bullets in the side of the head. He did not get a deal.”
He told Estrada of the pain of looking at autopsy photos of his son, of hearing his wife cry herself to sleep every night for 4½ years.
“We’re here to see justice for Joshua Hickey. His two younger brothers have been struggling, trying to deal with the loss of their big brother,” he said.
Joshua’s younger brother, Martin Jr., described hearing someone shouting at his house, which is at the end of a long driveway, that “Josh got shot … Josh got shot … Josh got shot!”
He drove down to the head of the driveway where the lifeless Joshua still sat in his car. According to witnesses, Holder handed Joshua fake money, perhaps copied in a printer, in exchange for a pound of marijuana. When Joshua noticed the money wasn’t real, Holder opened fire, police said. Holder pled guilty on the morning of jury selection in February.
“I’m the first person who found my brother that day,” Martin Jr. told Estrada. “I want to take you back to that moment. ... I watched my dad do CPR and my mother is screaming, ‘He’s dead.’”
Hickey’s mother, Cheryl, asked Estrada for a lengthy sentence.
“I don’t want him to get any leniency,” she said, her voice breaking. “He was hanging out with Holder two hours before the murder. He picked Holder, the shooter, up after Josh was killed. I’m here to say he’s very culpable in what happened to our son. Give him 15 years. Josh didn’t deserve this.”
Young’s mother, Arissa Young, told Estrada that her son was sorry for the Hickey Family, and told Estrada that “Mikevious is a great kid, he has a good heart … he prays for family of the deceased and what they’re going through and what he put their family through.”
It was the first time the Hickeys had heard anything like an apology from Young, who repeated that he was sorry for what the Hickey Family was going through.
Rainer Richter, Young’s attorney, asked Estrada to sentence Young to six months in jail and five months of probation. He argued that Young didn’t know the shooting was going to take place and hadn’t followed the other defendants to the house in Clewiston where they were arrested.
“I don’t see you as a minor participant,” Estrada told Young. “Your assistance to this defendant allowed him to elude arrest.”
With that, he sentenced Young to 7 ½ years in prison followed by five years probation. Young will be subject to warrantless searches and seizures, and will pay restitution to the Hickey Family. That figure will be compiled in the next few months.
Estrada ordered him to pay $4,688.46 to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office another $5,487.51 in investigative costs.
In addition, he must testify against the other defendants, including Holder, now that Holder has withdrawn his guilty plea. There are federal aspects to the case surrounding stolen guns; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Hickey murder.