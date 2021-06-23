SEBRING — It bounces, rolls, licks, tumbles, yawns and greets its elders with a face lick – not exactly law enforcement material, yet.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office met its newest four-legged recruit on Monday morning when a 10-month-old bloodhound was delivered from a prison in Sumter County.
“This one came from Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell,” said Scott Dressel, Sheriff’s Office spokesman. “One of their bloodhounds, which they use to patrol perimeters and track escapees, had puppies.”
The yet-to-be named puppy (Dressel calls him “Copper” for now) is probably too young to be put through formal, intensive training, Dressel said. The future manhunter was undergoing preliminary introductions in the field with Deputy Jeff Turner Tuesday afternoon and was unavailable for an interview.
The sad-eyed, droopy-eared bloodhounds were originally bred for hunting deer, wild boar and, since the Middle Ages, tracking people.
However, Dressel says it will take some months before he’s ready for full-time training.
“Any bloodhound will have that innate tracking ability,” he said. “That means they’ll have that drive we’re looking for in our canines. There’s no guarantee that this dog is going to train out to the standards we need. But he probably will because his parents were trained.”
When he’s ready, a new handler will pick the dog’s permanent name, probably someone who is new to the unit, Dressel said.
The sheriff’s website says its K-9 Unit consists of four patrol dog teams, three bloodhound tracking teams and one single-purpose narcotics team. The patrol and narcotics dogs are made up of Belgian Malinois, one Dutch shepherd and one German shepherd. Patrol dogs chase suspects, leap over fences, crawl under houses, disarm bad guys, and act as defensive shields when their human team member is attacked.
What do bloodhounds have to offer?
They have up to 300 million scent receptors (thus the long nose). Their scent “picture” is more detailed than a photograph is for a human. Not only that, but the hounds have stuck to a single scent track for more than 100 miles – roughly the distance between Sebring and Palm Beach.
That may be a bit much to ask the new K-9 recruit, whose legs are too small to go very far, very fast, but the Sheriff’s Office has its bets on the little guy.
“By the time he’s six months hold, he will be ready to be honed and refined into what these dogs do naturally,” Dressel said. “How to follow your commands without being distracted by a rabbit jumping across the trail. Meanwhile, the handler will have to learn the characteristics of the dog and form a team.”