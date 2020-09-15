SEBRING — Sebring Police Department said a 13-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle as he rode his bike to school Monday morning. The young teen was riding his bicycle to Sebring Middle School when he was struck by a vehicle that did not stop to render aid, according to SPD’s Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart.
The incident happened sometime before 8 a.m. (SPD received the call at 8:03 a.m.) near Harris Street and Washington Avenue. After being hit, the young man was able to make his way to the school to report the incident. Hart said the boy’s mother took him to a local hospital to be checked out.
The bike’s tires were damaged.
The child described the vehicle as a white truck or possibly a SUV. Hart stated the front end of the vehicle may have damage. By Monday afternoon, there were no witnesses and no surveillance videos that showed the incident.
Those with any information are asked to call Corp. Rob McConnell at 863-471-5108. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.