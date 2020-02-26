SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County and Champion for Children Foundation are thrilled to highlight local youth who demonstrate a sincere, caring desire to help others. Nominated from throughout the community for their service and impact, 16 students will be honored at the inaugural Champion for Children Youth Awards on Thursday, Feb, 27.
The purpose of this award is to thank, celebrate and honor children and teens within Highlands County who exhibit strong character, positive behavior, meaningful impact, and service to others. Even at their young ages, these children are demonstrating the same heart as Judge Clifton M. Kelly, who the original Champion for Children Award is named after, as well as the recipients of the award from the past 20 years.
“This recognition serves as a way to both honor and recognize youth for their acts of service thus far, and also to inspire them to continue to bring about the positive change they wish to see in the world around them,” explains John Varady, Highlands County School Board district administrator.
The 2020 Champion for Children Youth Award finalists from Avon Park High School is freshman Reagan Richards; from Hill-Gustat Middle School is seventh grader Bauer Smehyl; from Hillcrest Academy Free School is seventh grader Lyric Moore; from Lake Country Elementary School is fifth grader Griffin von Merveldt; from Lake Placid High School is senior Layton Sapp; and from Sebring High School, nominees include seniors Hannah Bauer, Arianna Bullington, Malachi Gibbs, and Arieli Montalvo; and freshmen Martha Brinn, Kassidy Caputo, Hannah Moore, Ellissa Nawrocki, Gabriel Ritenour, Rafael Rivera and Isabelle Violette.
The Champion for Children Youth Awards will be held at the Champion for Children Circle Theatre in Sebring, by invitation only. This inaugural event is sponsored by Alan Jay Automotive Network, Duncan Family Foundation, Highlands County Sherriff Paul Blackman, Highlands News-Sun, MidFlorida Credit Union, Nucor Steel Florida Inc., and Jan and John Shoop. The award ceremony will close with the announcement of the recipient of the 2020 Champion for Children Youth Award.
“Our county is home to incredible youth. This is an opportunity to publicly brag on, thank, and encourage local students who are leading from their hearts and changing lives,” said Carissa Marine, Champion for Children Foundation CEO.