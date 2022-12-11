SEBRING — Shouts of “UK!” and “Chi-NA!” echoed Friday in downtown Sebring.
It just came from youthful exuberance and a parade of kids running the Spartan Championship Race this weekend. They gathered Friday afternoon on the farmer’s market grounds between Lakeview Drive and North Franklin Street and marched to celebrate the race and its international following.
Approximately 180 youth will compete this weekend, said Justin Ross, director of the U.S. Spartan Kids Race, and this event has brought people from several places: The United States; Puerto Rico; Mexico; Canada; the United Kingdom, which includes Wales and Scotland; China; the Czech Republic; Montenegro; Portugal; Guatemala and The Gambia.
Sebring, he said, is the first kids championship race held since the pandemic. The first two were in 2018 in Laughlin, Nevada and in 2019 at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area in California.
Last year’s Spartan and Tough Mudder event at Skipper Ranch represented a return, but was not a kids championship, per se. However, Skipper Ranch provided the right amount of social distancing and accommodation to racers that other venues didn’t have at the time, Ross said.
The event adapted and moved forward. He and other event organizers expect to see more than 900 competitors this time.
Local resident, Erin Hinds, said her son ran a half-mile race last year and will do it again this year. Her family learned of Spartan Race events from Mississippi friends who competed last year.
“[We] just showed up and did it,” Hinds said.
Her daughter had hoped to compete last year, but broke an arm before Thanksgiving, Hinds said. She figures seeing her brother have fun will motivate her to run. They both love the outdoors.
“I think [my son’s] favorite part was jumping in the mud puddle,” Hinds said.
Alex and Emily Young brought their kids, Isabelle “Izzy” and Cameron — each competing in the 9-11 year old category — all the way from Essex, England, east of London.
Emily originally hails from Washington, D.C., and Virginia, but her parents live in Naples, giving their kids a regular dose of Florida weather with each visit. They made up two of approximately 14 kids competing from the U.K.
Izzy placed third the last time she competed, her mother said. Cameron, for now, “is just happy to be here.”
Nicola Stewart of Hertfordshire, England, north of London, said she, her husband Matt and their children, love the 78-80 degree F (25.5 C) weather, compared to 24.8 degrees F (-4 C) at home, with a snow forecast.
Friday got hot enough to draw most of the U.K. contingent to the Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works. Everyone in one British family had 12-ounce, 355 mL cold glass-bottled Coca-Colas in their hands, half emptied.
Stewart said her family arrived in Miami and braved Interstate 95 — their initiation to Florida roads — to West Palm Beach before taking U.S. 98 to Sebring.
Pete and Becky Gleeson came over from the Midlands area of England, and Rhys Jeremiah came over from Wales, bringing daughter Freya, proudly marching with the Welsh flag.
This was their introduction to Sebring. Pete Gleeson asked for help pronouncing “Sebring,” and said he had not heard before of Sebring International Raceway or the “12 Hours of Sebring” race.
Naomi Mitchell said her family moved from Aberdeen, Scotland, to Cambridge, England, to be closer to a Spartan training facility “for the kids” — twin 10-year-old boys Aston and Jay Hearle — though she also competes.
Jeremiah said it’s easy to train in the hilly country of Wales. The Gleesons said it’s not quite as easy in the more level Midlands.
Regis Hauwartes, a Belgian living in China, said it can get hard to fly to some events, but it’s worth it. Both he and Stewart found that their young athletes, no matter how competitive they get, can go right back to being best friends after a race.
“No matter what happens on the course, they won’t hold it against each other,” Stewart said.
They also both found Florida and Sebring a welcome change of pace. Hauwartes said, where they are staying, there is a lake for fishing or just watching alligators come up to the surface.
The only thing they and quite a few others did not like were the fire ants, pervasive at the farmer’s market field. Stewart said they’d even had them at the hotel swimming pool.