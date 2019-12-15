What a lovely and delightful evening of holiday music last night by the Lake Placid Elementary Green Dragon and First Presbyterian Church Choirs. The concert was held at the Genesis Center and was such a treat for all in attendance.
Ms. Berrios and Ms. Miller are to be commended for the work they have done with these young school students, as well as Mr. Klatt and his talented choirs.
Many thanks for the entertainment, but more importantly, the hope these young voices provide. I hope this becomes a holiday tradition.
Margaret Dear
Lake Placid