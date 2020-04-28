AVON PARK — An Avon Park man was arrested Sunday afternoon after law enforcement was called to State Road 17 near Lake Letta in regards to a man running from one residence to another while carrying a weapon.
Vernon Jefferson Youngblood, 65, of 2451 State Road 17 South, has been charged with firing a weapon in a residential property and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Youngblood was being held at the Highlands County Jail without bond on the charge of firing the weapon in a residential property as of Monday’s press deadline.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies arrived at lot 21 at the mobile home park just before 2 p.m. The deputy said in his report that Youngblood was made aware of his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with him. The deputy noted Youngblood was sweating “profusely,” had a hard time remaining still and was thirsty. The deputy stated these actions might be attributed to narcotics use.
Youngblood told Highlands County deputies that he had observed someone looking in the window of his home. He told deputies the people had allegedly been looking through the window all night and he had threatened them with a shotgun.
The man’s girlfriend told deputies that Youngblood had told her through the night that people were looking through the window. At one point, she said Youngblood was standing near the bedroom window and pointing the shotgun at the window when she heard a shot. She immediately ran out of the home.
Other witnesses told deputies that Youngblood was seen running outside between two residences while carrying a shotgun. One of the residences was Youngblood’s brother’s home, according to the report.
Youngblood consented to have deputies search his residence. Inside, deputies found nine Winchester 20-guage shotgun rounds and one spent casing. The casing was found inside the bedroom, where deputies also found a hole in the bedroom window consistent with the firing of a shotgun.
A criminal history check revealed that Youngblood is a convicted felon since 1995 and has not had his rights restored.