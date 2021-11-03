A woman from southern Alabama went into the local newspaper office to see that the obituary for her recently deceased husband was published. The obituary editor informed her that the fee for the obituary was 50 cents per word. She paused, reflected and then said, “Well, have it read, “Billy Bob died.””
Amused at the woman’s thrift, the editor said, “Sorry, Ma’am, but there is a seven-word minimum on all obituaries.”
The widow was only a little flustered, but she thought things over for a few moments. Finally, she responded to the editor, “In that case, put down, “Billy Bob died. 1983 pickup for sale.””
I wonder who or what was the greatest priority to the widow? Was it her husband, or was it the pickup? Each of us lead busy lives – some busier than others. Nevertheless, we each create priorities in our lives that take precedence over all other matters. To some, their jobs fill the position of highest priority. To others, their families fill that role. Still, to others, money, power, or some other material influence always seems to come first.
Jesus taught that of all the priorities we may have in this world, we must always place Him at the top of the list. That means the Lord must take precedent over everyone and everything in our lives! That may not always be the easiest thing to do, but it will always be the right thing to do.
In Matthew 10:34-38, Jesus said, “Do not think that I came to bring peace on the earth; I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I came to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law; and a man’s enemies will be the members of his household. He who loves father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me; and he who loves son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of Me. And he who does not take his cross and follow after Me is not worthy of Me.” This passage teaches a very fundamental lesson: If you place Jesus above all others, you may suffer the alienation or loss of all others. Not everyone is willing to accept this difficult teaching, but those who wish to be worthy in the eyes of Jesus will.
Because of the priority Jesus plays in my own life and the respect I have for the Bible as the inspired word of God, over the years I have suffered the alienation and/or loss of several friends and family members. I did not enjoy it, and it grieves my heart to this day, but I still must serve the Lord and Master of my life. Everyone and everything else must come second.
The decisions of life are not always easy, and when Jesus becomes your greatest priority, life can become even harder in some ways. But, when we put Him first, the Lord promises us present blessings and eternal rewards that will far outweigh the sufferings of this life. Just remember what the Son of God said: “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33)
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. On the internet visit www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
If you cannot worship with in person, take time to “assemble” online. Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) and Wednesday Bible study LIVE! begins at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) on our YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCRX8fs9RZ-On52Upt2U4tAw) and Facebook page (facebook.com/sebringparkwaychurchofchrist/).