Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count of the U.S. population. Every homeowner and every renter in the nation is required to fill out a questionnaire that includes a short series of questions about his or her housing unit and household members living in the unit.
The questionnaire does not include questions about citizenship. The Census Bureau also removes all personally identifiable information, so no person or household is recognizable, as the data are processed.
In mid-March, Highlands County homeowners and renters received a postcard in the mail, inviting them to answer the 2020 Census questionnaire either online, by phone, or by mail, based on their location on April 1. At the time, the deadline to respond was July 31. Because the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with normal activities, the deadline has been extended to Oct. 31.
Data from the census helps the federal government allocate funding to state and local governments for critical programs and services. It also helps local governments, businesses and non-profit agencies determine their need for new and improved services, facilities, and infrastructure.
The count is also used to reapportion the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and to redraw congressional, state, and local district boundaries within states.
In 2010, 74% of households answered the U.S. Census questionnaire. Florida’s response rate was 71%, and Highlands County’s response rate was 59.2%. The Census 2020 challenge at all levels of government is to surpass those rates.
The Census Bureau provides updates on the status of Census 2020 on its website.
To date, 60.6% of households across the United States have filled out the questionnaire.
Florida’s response rate is 58%. Minnesota has the highest response rate at 70%, followed by 16 other states with response rates between 63% and 68%. Alaska at 41% has the lowest response rate. Four states are hovering around 50%. Remaining states fall somewhere within the low 50s to high 50s.
The Census Bureau also provides updates by county. Five counties in Florida have response rates of 30% or less; 17 have response rates between the low 30s and high 40s; 11 have response rates in the mid to high 60s, and the remainder have response rates in the 50s.
Highlands County has a response rate of 56%. Counties surrounding Highlands have a much lower response rate. DeSoto, Hardee and Okeechobee counties have response rates in the low 40s, and Glades has a response rate of 29%.
The Census Bureau also provides response rates by census tract within counties.
The Highlands County census tract with the highest response rate at 72% is bounded by U.S. 27 on the east, Highlands Hammock on the west, Hammock Road on the north, and SR 66 on the south. Multiple developments are located in this tract, including but not limited to the Country Club of Sebring, Lakewood Terrace, Lake Haven Estates, and Orange Blossom Estates. Households total 2,908.
The tract with the second highest response rate at 67% is the tract that comprises Placid Lakes subdivision. The tract is bounded on the east by Lake Placid Lake and on the north by Lake June-in-Winter. Households total 1,985.
The census tract with the lowest response rate at 37.1% is the tract which is bounded by U.S. 27 on the west, Memorial Drive on the east, West Hal McRae Boulevard on the north and Valerie Boulevard on the south. The Bluffs of Sebring, South Florida State College, and the Palms at Lake Tulane are encompassed in this tract. Households total 1,034.
Some of the homeowners and renters in this tract are seasonal residents and may have chosen to respond to the census from their primary residence which would account in part for the low response rate.
The tract with the second lowest response rate at 37.5% is the tract in the southernmost portion of the county. It is bordered by SR 70 on the north and the Highlands County line on the south. It includes Archbold Biological Station and the town of Venus. Households total 932.
This is the first year that respondents could answer questions online. While close to 50% of national and Florida respondents have answered their questionnaires using the internet, only 26.3% of Highlands County respondents have done so.
To access the questionnaire, go to my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020 and answer the questions over the phone.
Sources: Information on census tract boundaries, subdivisions and total households was provided by the Highlands County Planning Department.