The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reported that in the year 2020, 21% of U.S. adults – 52.9 million people – experienced mental illness, and that 1 in 5 adults reported the pandemic had a serious negative impact on their mental health. While the physical reality of the pandemic may no longer be a hindering aspect of our day-to-day lives, the mental reality very well is.
For many individuals, the negative impact on their mental health has shown up in serious disorders like depression, anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder, dissociative disorders, etc., and these disorders often intersect with one another, meaning it’s common for two or more to exist within an individual at the same time. It’s also true that just like a physical illness or injury, mental disorders require intentional treatment and care; talk therapy, medication, and support groups, for example.
But, despite such a large percentage of people experiencing mental illness, these extremely necessary treatments are still stigmatized within our society today, and currently exist within a broken system that makes mental health care widely inaccessible, especially for people of color and the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, it has been statistically proven that the average delay between symptom onset and treatment for an individual is eleven years; that’s eleven years too long, eleven years where an individual’s life is consumed by a mental illness without guidance or support.
I know I’m not the only one who wonders, why is this the reality for those experiencing a mental illness? Why is it, when it’s evidently clear that so many of us experience a mental illness at least once in our lifetime? After doing research through the NAMI, I’ve found that the current lack of access to mental health services can be attributed to several reasons, with these being the most prevalent: the continued disparity between mental health care and physical health care (resulting in high out-of-pocket costs for patients), the lack of mental health education and awareness, and the different forms of mental health stigmas – self-stigma, public/social stigma, and institutionalized stigma – present in our society today.
It’s easy to see that many of these reasons exist due to the fractured mental health care system and society itself, which may leave us as individuals feeling like it’s just too big of an issue to even be fixed. But, there are steps we can take to progress and revolutionize the current state of mental health care. First, I fully believe this starts on a personal level. I encourage you to look inward and reflect on the fact that your mental health matters just as much as your physical, spiritual, and emotional health. Though this can be difficult to believe due to our societal conditioning, it’s a truth that urgently needs to be learned and tended to. Learning this truth can come easier just by being aware of your local mental health services, like lifelines and crisis response teams.
Here are some local resources that are available for you 24/7: The Peace River Center’s emotional support and crisis line (call 863-519-3744), their text-to-chat crisis line (send “Talk” to 863-204-3443), and their Mobile Crisis Response Team that provides immediate onsite crisis assessment and intervention to Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties (call the crisis line ending in 3744 for services). There are also nationwide resources that can be found on websites like nimh.nih.gov (National Institute of Mental Health) and mentalhealth.gov.
I would also encourage getting educated on what mental illnesses can look like and what the realities of experiencing a mental illness are. As someone who thoroughly enjoys reading about these subjects, here are some book recommendations that are conveniently available at your local public libraries and are great for getting educated: “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health” by Thomas Insel, M.D.; “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D.; “How to Do the Work” by Dr. Nicole LePera; “Black Pain” by Terrie M. Williams, and “The Grieving Brain” by Mary-Frances O’Connor, PhD.
Yes, these steps toward revolutionizing the mental health care system will not fix every issue. But, by us realizing that our mental health truly matters, by knowing our resources and sharing them with others, and by becoming educated on mental health itself, society could very well become a place where mental health care is less stigmatized and is instead openly discussed, supported, funded, and more easily accessible for those who need it. Again, your mental health wholeheartedly matters; it is an element of your being that deserves love, empathy, and care. Let’s all continue to reflect on this, fight for this, and, most importantly, always show this to ourselves.
