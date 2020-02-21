SEBRING — You had to find your own mixed doubles partner for the 26th Annual Valentine’s tennis tournament sponsored by Doctors Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar. The courts at the Thakkar Tennis Center came alive last Saturday and Sunday as moms partnered with their sons, dads with their daughters, spouses with each other, and friends with friends.
A number of mixed double partners included Alexandra Tiffer with her son Dylan. Mom Kimone Watkins hit the court with her son, 8-year-old Kimmani. It was their first tournament as was Wendy AND Brandon (age 9) Pineda.
Pat Bentz, age 86, partnered with Scarlet Lackey, age 11. Eighty-seven-year-old Marvin Kahn joined Diya Upadhyaya, age 15. Dr. Vinod Thakkar played with daughter Radha Bachman. Dr. T. C. Lackey was joined by his 15-year-old daughter Jackie. And spouses Dave and Barb McCarthy looked great in their red matching outfits. Barb and Earl Maslin were another spouse contender.
Tennis coach Ryan Mhyre competed with his daughter Ryleah and Trace Lackey and mom Kitty rounded out the sons with mom, dads with daughter, spouses with spouse group.
Other players were matched according to ability. As usual, a large group of high school players from Avon Park and Sebring high school were matched with many of the senior citizens for two wonderful days of tennis.
A new feature this year was the food truck of Thyme2Dine Streatery, with chef Andrew LaFave and Aaron Blakely parking their trailer on the tennis grounds and serving some of the most delicious tacos and rice bowls anywhere. They served huge drinks to keep the players hydrated. All the players, guests and tennis fans ordered their choice of food and soft drinks. To the surprise of all, when they pulled out their wallets they were told by Blakely, “Put your money away, a generous donor is paying for all your orders.” Most knew who that donor was, as he and his wife are know as such generous and loving people.
Board member Lynda Hahn brought a history of tennis display featuring the history of the tennis racket that she found at a rummage sale in Upper New York. Players enjoyed reading the inscriptions stating that lawn tennis began in the 1800s. Leather grips became popular in the 1920’s. The first metal racket appeared in 1928. Wood rackets were the item in the 1950 ‘s and the first championship was played in 1877 at the All England Tennis & Croquet Club at Wimbledon in London. The first U.S.A. Championship was played in 1881 at the Newport Casino in RI.
Registration for the tournament was $40 for adults and $15 for students. The proceeds will be used to offer scholarships to high school senior tennis players planning higher education. A silent auction of items donated by the members added to the proceeds as well as a 50/50 raffle held Sunday evening at the home of Dr. T. C. and Kitty Lackey. Dr. Lackey is President of the Association and organizer of the tournament. A BBQ dinner was enjoyed by all and Dr. Lackey awarded cash prizes to the winners in the A, B and C. divisions. The tired but happy players spent the evening, of course, talking tennis. Everyone was a winner.
Final results
“A” Champions: T.C. Lackey and daughter Jackie. They won 6-3 and 6-1.
“A” Consolation winners: Gavin Szoka and Lynda Hahn. Their scores were 6-0, 2-6 and tie breaker 10-4.
“B” Champions: Vinay Krishna and Aly Smyth with scores of 6-4, 7-6 (tie breaker of 7-3).
“B” Consolation winners: Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos and Katherine Pham with scores of 6-4, 3-6. Their tie breaker score was 10-7.
“C” Champions: Kartik Ananthan and Haley Waltman. Their scores were 7-5, 3-6 and tie break win of 10-6.
“C” Consolation winners: Kosha Upadhyaya and Tom Meisenheimer with scores of 6-2 and 6-1.