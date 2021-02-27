SEBRING — Young writers have a chance to win a contest and prize money in the annual Highlands County Farm Bureau Essay Contest.
July Bronson, key organizer of the event, said they haven’t set a deadline to submit an essay, just as long as students have their essay in hand, ready to read, by April 12.
“It’s an open event,” Bronson said. “We’re trying to get more kids involved.”
The topic this year is “Agriculture impacts everyone’s daily life. What are three effective ways to educate young people about agriculture?”
Bronson and others are asking youth under 18 to have their essay ready to read aloud at 6 p.m. April 12 at the Highlands County Farm Bureau, 6419 U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
If they want, Bronson said, parents may call 863-381-2859 to confirm their child’s intention to attend or to get more information. It is not required, however.
The Florida Farm Bureau Federation’s Women’s Leadership Program sponsors the statewide Youth Speech Contest, which is held at the county, district and state levels. County winners compete in their district contest and the district winners go on to state. The State contest will be held virtual, prior to the Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.
The contest is designed to promote a stronger interest and clearer understanding of the many aspects of agriculture; to provide opportunities for youth to gain knowledge, appreciation, and understanding of agriculture, and to help promote agriculture’s many values and virtues.
Any student from age 14 to 18 may participate, as long as they are not over 18 by Sept. 10, 2021, the date of the state competition. Also, students must reside in the county of their sponsoring County Farm Bureau.