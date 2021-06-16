LAKE PLACID — St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Episcopal Church in Lake Placid has a sewing ministry for adults. The members sew up all sorts of items and then donate them to assisted living homes and needy families. But, on Friday, June 11, the ‘sewers’ were made up of middle and high school youths. The lure was the name – Sewing Camp Sleep Over. In fact, they even had to sew themselves a pair of flannel PJs for the occasion.
Church member Barbara McCarthy came up with the idea. And, with a few helpers, the event proved successful for the kids and also for the veterans in Highlands County.
At 4 p.m., parents dropped off the participants. Dinner followed. Then, the youth were taught how to operate the donated sewing machines. Most of the kids had never sewn anything before. Plus, they were taught how to iron the things they created.
The goal was to start off making cloth bags with pull strings. Once they were sewn up, the bags were filled with all sorts of toiletries and goodies. These were scheduled to be given away in the morning to the County Veteran Service Officer and to a motorcycle club made up of military veterans.
Having completed that task, it was time for each of the six girls and one boy to cut out a pair of pajamas, using a paper pattern. Then, the flannel legs began to take shape. Next, the youngsters carefully guided the material through the sewing machines to create the finished product. All that was left was to try them on, relax and watch a movie.
In the morning, the crew crawled out of their sleeping bags, had some breakfast, and prepared for the motorcycle club to come to pick up the goodie bags. Each bag had a printed card that read, “Made for you, while we prayed for you!”
One of the girls, Haylee Nilsen, said she had a special reason to help the veterans. Her older brother was in the Army and was shot a couple times in the hip while serving in the Middle East. She added a note on her goodie bag that said, “Thank You for your service!”
Anyone wishing to donate fabric or sewing supplies to the St. Francis Sewing Ministry can contact Barbara McCarthy at 772-341-8004.