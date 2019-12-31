I read Miguel Arceo’s recent article in, Viewpoint from a Teenager, and wonder if this is what he is being taught in school. “I have lived here my entire life and there really isn’t much to do for the average teenager. Along with this, I had yet to see our local government make the effort to improve this.”
Young man, when did it become the responsibility of local government to entertain , i.e. babysit you? I was raised that this was the duty of parents. Our/USA constitution grants you “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and the rest is left up to you. The “entitlement mentality” is destroying our nation.
We have raised/educated our children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren in Sebring/Highlands County and never, like many other families, for one moment looked to the government to raise/entertain/babysit our kids. We worked together as families to sponsor and support activities for the children/youth. Now, like many other local families, our son and now grandson are sponsors of youth activities apart from government support.
Miguel, you and all youth need to recall the statement by John Kennedy, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” This will probably be a wake-up call for many youth and may send them into “heart attack” mode!! Is it time to move out of “me-ville”?
What government supports, it controls. On a national level, our government is anti-God, anti-home/marriage, anti-life, anti-US constitution, etc. Youth, you better be careful when you look to the government for the solutions to all of your problems. This is exactly what anti-freedom advocates and the socialist mindset want you to do. If you had studies in world/U.S. history, you would already know this.
Miguel, from your writings, I conclude you are an intelligent young man. Continue to grow and become a productive citizen. Never forget that through the providence of God this county has been great through freedom of religion, speech, education and business enterprise. A fitting scripture would be, “It is more blessed to give than to received.” (Acts 20:35)
Frank Parker
Sebring