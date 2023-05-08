A local youth softball coach now faces seven counts of sexual battery on a minor, 12-17 years old.
The victim, now an adult, told the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit in February that Michael “Mickey” Charles Pack, now 55, was her softball coach and allegedly molested her and/or coerced her into up to 200 sexual encounters over several years.
She reportedly became alarmed in early February when she saw him at a 10-15-year-old girls’ softball tryout. Investigators believe there may be more victims.
Arrest reports said the girl first met Pack when he coached her for a season at age 11 or 12. Pack decided to have his own travel softball team — Sebring Storm 12 Youth Travel Team. The victim was on the team and became friends with a member of his family.
With her parents working, she spent a lot of time with his family, sometimes staying over on tournament weekends like an “additional daughter.”
At a sleepover when she was 12, when they had a tournament the next day, she was rough-housing with her friend, and Pack allegedly told them to go to sleep. The victim slept on the couch, and allegedly awoke to him touching her and covering her mouth, threatening both her and her family’s reputations and lives.
She was frightened, reports said, and didn’t tell anyone. After that, he allegedly would molest her every time she stayed at his house, reports said.
Reports said threats changed to promises of rewards, and activity allegedly changed from touching to intercourse and oral sex throughout middle school.
At age 12 or 13., she said, Pack bought her a prepaid phone, allegedly to contact her privately and set up liaisons.
At one point in middle school, reports said, the Department of Children and Families got a report about someone molesting her, but she denied any allegations, reportedly afraid of being separated from her parents.
Shortly after that, Pack allegedly took back the prepaid phone, destroyed it, and bought her another. Allegedly they had a code word, “Adios,” to say “I love you” and confirm their identities to each other in texts.
Reports said that once she started high school, he got authorized to sign her out of class, and allegedly would often be gone for an hour for sex. When she started talking to boys, Pack allegedly became angry and verbally abusive, reports said.
Reports said he allegedly wrote a note threatening suicide if she left him, but allegedly claimed he could get away with everything if she reported him.
Allegedly, he told her that they would be married once she turned 18 and make everything right.
With help of detectives, the now-adult victim tried to get Pack to talk about the incidents, but reports state he denied most allegations.
The victim’s mother told detectives she never got calls asking permission to have her daughter visit at his house while she was out of town for work. If she had, she said, she would have said no.
She also said Pack had never asked her for permission to buy her daughter a phone. Detectives also interviewed Pack’s daughter, reports said, who said she remembered him buying the burner phone for the victim, as well as jewelry.
The Sheriff’s Office notes that not all arrests result in convictions. Everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.