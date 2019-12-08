SEBRING — Toys and Yuletide have been synonymous for centuries, and people don’t stop wanting to play just because they aren’t kids anymore.
Technology offers a way for Santa — that’s you — to find the perfect gift for the kid at heart on your list, and here are some suggestions, on a budget.
Please note, this list contains gifts for the standard $20 “gift limit” most families use, but because those are hard to find, it also lists $50-$60 items.
Those wanting to really go all out and spend $100 or more can certainly do so. Just don’t wait to send an order. It might not arrive on time or even be in stock in a few days.
20 bucks
• OMORC 32-ounce Sport fruit infuser water bottle — $10-$13
As it suggests, this bottle allows you to infuse your drinking water with the essence of real fruit, and is designed to be leak-proof and maintain that flavor down to the last sip.
• RainBowl toilet night light — $15.95
This motion-sensitive night light attaches to the rim of the bowl and lights up the bowl for two minutes whenever it detects movement. Sellers proclaim it may even help with potty training.
• Mythedun Moon Lamp — $17.99
This rechargeable touch-activated lamp looks like a miniature moon, can change color from white to yellow and can adjust brightness. The 3.5-inch diameter model stays under the $20 limit, but you can get a 4.7-inch model for $25.99, 5.9-inch for $35.99 or 7.1-inch for $42.99.
• VIZR heads-up display navigation device — $16.98
Prices may vary on this device, depending on seasonal discounts and sellers. the under-$20 price is on Amazon.com, but if you want to hear the ins and outs of this, visit the product page at getvizr.io. Essentially, you set your phone on navigation app, place it in the device, and the dashboard-mounted VIZR will transform the instructions into a semi-transparent heads-up display, helping you keep your eyes on the road.
20 bucks-ish
• LiKee 5MM 216-piece magnetic sculpture — $22.99
This 216-piece cube of 5mm building magnets lets you build and engineer limitless shapes and structures, allowing you to exercise your intelligence and imagination. It’s geared toward use in an office, and is recommended for ages 14 and older: Not recommended for houses with young children and pets.
• KeySmart compact key holder — $10-$50
It’s best to search this item out online as the price varies from store to store and model to model from lass than $9 to as much as $50. The basic model lets you store your keys in a Swiss Army knife-style configuration. More expensive models add features like an LED flashlight, bottle opener, phone finder and key finder.
• BarxBuddy anti-barking device — $22.90-$50
Similar to a dog whistle, only electronic, the BarxBuddy, according to advertisements, emits a high pitched tone specifically targeted for a dog’s hearing range, inaudible to human ears. It should help deter your dog from unwanted behaviors like barking or causing damage to your home. It has a built-in LED flashlight which also should help attract the pet’s attention.
50 dollars-ish
• Tactical pen for self-defense — $32.97
This pen, reportedly carried by military personnel to have ready when things go sideways, includes an LED tactical flashlight, a bottle opener, window breaker and multi-tool for everyday survival.
• DroneX Pro foldable quadcopter — $49.99
Price varies on this consumer-grade camera drone, which can cost as much as $100 or more depending on where you buy it and what features you add. Its main advantage is being collapsible. Even the propeller blades fold in to make it easy to transport. It has a 360-degree camera mode, can fly up to 10 minutes without charging and also has sensors to detect the ground and other obstacles, and change the flying course automatically to avoid a collision.
• PhotoStick — $49.99
All you have to do to backup your photo library is attach this thumb drive to your PC or Mac and press “Go” on the screen. It will automatically sync your pictures and videos into the stick, and even removes duplicates so you don’t spend hours deleting them manually. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to safeguard digital memories, but doesn’t trust “the cloud.”
• Dodow sleep aid device — $58.95
One of the higher-end items on this list, the Dodow is a nightlight sleep aid. From the nightstand, the Dodow projects a soft blue light onto your ceiling that expands and contracts. As you breathe along with the light as it fades in and out, it helps you relax and calm your mind, helping you sleep.
• FIXD automotive diagnostic device — $60
This device plugs into your computer diagnostic port and relays signals from there to an included app on your smartphone which will tell you what that “check engine” light really means, giving you knowledge of what may be wrong with your car before you go to a mechanic. The only caveat is that if your car has a “nanny device” in that port already, installed as part of your insurance policy, you can’t use this one. Still, those devices usually relay the same information to your email, so you may already have this feature.