SEBRING — Have you ever had a craving for some great barbeque but the rest of the family said they preferred a delicious pizza? Well, that dilemma won’t happen again if you visit either of the two new Zack’s BBQ locations.
That’s right! In case you haven’t noticed the new names at two very popular pizza places, you’ll probably hear about them from your friends. Just last week, Vincent’s Pizza in South Sebring and Rosario’s Pizza in Spring Lake officially became Zack’s World-Famous BBQ locations.
Owner, Zack Young, his wife Elizabeth, and their three kids recently moved to Highlands County. Zack has been serving his Texas style BBQ since 1976. Mostly, he operated concessions, food trailers, and food trucks in South Florida, and then in Naples. Much of his food career has been a ministry based on his relationship with Jesus Christ.
While the name says BBQ, the menu also includes pizza. When Rosario’s and Vincent’s became available, Zack bought them and decided to keep pizzas on his menu because both locations were known for pizza, pizza, pizza.
The south location is at 5367 US 27 South. There you will enjoy the aroma of BBQ coming from the giant smoker out front. Zack smokes his brisket for 23 hours, and his pork for 12 hours. But then when you go inside the dining room, you can’t help but to smell the pizzas in the huge oven.
Meanwhile, the new Zack’s BBQ in Spring Lake is located in the plaza at 6132 US 98. The red and white gingham tablecloths put you in the mood for both BBQ or pizza. You will be impressed at how clean the restaurant is too.
Zack’s BBQ sauce is something he has perfected over the years. He calls it ‘open pit smokey’. It’s on the sweet side. You can get brisket, pork, or chicken sandwiches, plus a half or full rack of ribs. Five side dishes are included or available. The many varieties of pizzas come medium or large.
One of the desserts is Banana Caramel Cheesecake, which is deep fried cheesecake dipped in cinnamon sugar drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with topping. Other desserts are Zeppoles and Cannolis.
Zack’s is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, except closed on Mondays. Call about bringing a Zack’s food truck or trailer to your next family gathering or event. Delivery is available through a delivery service within a range of 5.2 miles from either restaurant.
The opening of Zack’s World-Famous BBQ has provided jobs to 17 local residents.
To order take-out call the South Sebring location at 863 659-1629 or the Spring Lake restaurant at 863 655-2202.