Zamot guilty in car jacking; victim recounts ordeal

Daniel Steven Zamot, left, pleaded no contest to robbery with a gun Wednesday in a February 2022 car jacking case that also netted him time in federal prison. His lawyer, Mitchell Ladner, is at his side.

 By JOHN GUERRA/Staff

Daniel Steven Zamot, one of two men who were federally convicted of carjacking a Sebring woman’s car at gunpoint, pleaded no contest to armed robbery in Highlands County Wednesday.

In exchange, he will be sentenced to five years in Florida state prison followed by three years of probation. Formal sentencing will be at a later date.

