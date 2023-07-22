Zamot guilty in car jacking; victim recounts ordeal

Daniel Steven Zamot, one of two men who were federally convicted of carjacking a Sebring woman’s car at gunpoint, pleaded no contest to armed robbery in Highlands County Wednesday.
In exchange, he will be sentenced to five years in Florida state prison followed by three years of probation. Formal sentencing will be at a later date.
Zamot, 19, of Avon Park, and Artavis Spivey, 21, of Winter Haven received 14.6 years and 5.8 years in federal prison, respectively for armed carjacking. Spivey received enhancements to his sentence for recklessly endangering others during a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Lee County.
Victim describes her ordeal
Notably, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon — who is presiding over Donald Trump’s trial for allegedly mishandling classified documents – presided over Zamot’s and Spivey’s federal carjacking trial.
Zamot’s plea represents another step in closure for Jennifer Shiflett, who had a gun pointed at her face as she sat in her car outside work in February 2022. She described her ordeal for the Highlands News-Sun after Zamot and Spivey’s sentencing in federal court.
As Cannon listened to Shiflett testify from the stand about the effects the assault had on her life, Shiflett said she spoke directly to Spivey, the older of the two defendants.
‘Think about what he’s done’
“That whole statement, everything, was directed towards him,” Shiflet told the Highlands News-Sun. “I told him how it affected me. I told him, next time he wanted to be a thug to think about what he’s done, what he has caused me, what I had to overcome.”
Spivey, she said, was clearly the leader in the carjacking while Zamot was the follower.
Here’s how Shiflet – who was a sports correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun – described the events that ended in the Fort Pierce Federal Court building the Thursday before Thanksgiving 2022.
“I work in a doctor’s office in Avon Park, so at lunchtime I went out to my 2018 Lincoln MKC to warm up because the office was so cold,” she said. “I had my driver’s door open in the sun, and the police told me that’s why I was targeted … I had my door open.”
Spivey wore a mask
Spivey – who was wearing a mask that covered his head and face – was suddenly at her car door with a gun pointed at her. He threatened to shoot her right then, right there. The armed Zamot, who also wore a mask over his head, was standing at the rear of the car, she said.
“Spivey told me, ‘Give me the car keys, give me your phone, give me your money’ but I had no money because my purse was in my office. Spivey ordered me to get out, and as I started walking toward the front of the car, he ordered me at gunpoint to walk toward the back. He got in the driver’s seat.”
At that point, Zamot, who is younger than Spivey, got in the passenger seat. They drove off with Shiflet’s Lincoln, leaving her standing in the parking lot.
Shiflet quickly realized that she could have lost her life. She called 911 and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded.
Car located in Lee County
Using the car’s GPS signal, police in Lee County located the car shortly after 3 p.m. the same day. When they attempted a felony traffic stop, Spivey sped off. With police on his rear bumper, Spivey drove through yards and across curbs until he crashed into bushes. The two men ran off, but were soon apprehended.
The men were in possession of a black H&K 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and a loaded Cobra, .380 pistol – each reported stolen.
The men pleaded guilty to armed carjacking and Shiflet, who is from Canada, was at their Nov. 17 sentencing to present her victim testimony.
“The trauma affected me mentally and emotionally in a lot of ways,” Shiflet told the Highlands News-Sun. “I had trouble sleeping. I could not relax, so I went to see a therapist. The therapist diagnosed me with post-traumatic stress disorder.”
Crime affected her life
Her savings quickly dribbled away.
To add salt to her wounds, the MKC was declared a total loss.
She continues to heal – though she remains hyper-vigilant and has trouble relaxing.
“I sometimes still feel powerless,” she said. “I still have a hard time waiting at a stop light. I can’t sit in my car for long periods. I said this in court.”
“Be aware of your surroundings,” she said. “We get wrapped up in our daily lives, but we have to remind ourselves to be aware. Always look around, even in broad daylight. This happened in the middle of the day.”