SEBRING — Miguel Angel Zenon-Perez, 44, of Sebring was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Sebring Police Department. SPD executed the search warrant that was dated March 16 stemming from a sexual offense investigation involving a minor.
The two felony charges he faces are aggravated stalking of a child under 16 years old and obstructing justice, harassing in a felony second degree proceeding. Perez is being held in the Highlands County Jail with a $20,000 bond.
According to the SPD arrest report, because of an active investigation for lewd and lascivious battery involving Zenon-Perez and a minor victim, he was not to have contact with the victim. The highly redacted report shows contact with the minor on March 17, 19 and 23.
The report said the “conduct directed at the victim which caused substantial emotional distress to the victim and served no legitimate purpose.”