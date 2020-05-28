Recently unable to shop at a bricks and mortar store, I returned to online retail. What I uncovered boggled my brain, but confirmed something I had already suspected. Women’s clothing sizing is ridiculous.
Whenever I shop, I know I must try everything on. It’s one of the reasons I hate shopping. The last place where you could shop and have a salesperson check on you left town and took my shopping desire right with it. There’s nothing worse than being nearly naked and having to redress multiple times to travel the floor for the next size up or down. With limits on what you can take in with you, it’s such a hassle.
Due to the variations between retailers and brands along with the even numbered misses and the odd numbered junior sizing, a label is merely a suggestion. Then there are those that size according to waist measurement or dress size. For all these reasons, I hesitate to shop online. Worried about the hassles of returning items and having to deal with shipping, I’ve shied away from the convenience.
Receiving emails offering costless returns due to stores being closed, I took the bait. As I did, I uncovered the angst-inducing reality of size uncertainty. While some retailers offered numerical sizing, many others simply offered small, medium and large. Some included additional options in XL, 1XL, 2XL, up to a 4XL. A few offered their version of numbered sizing, referring to it as contemporary or universal — whatever that means.
Realizing the impossibility of determining my proper number or letter, I turned to the helpful sizing charts provided. From U.S. to U.K. and E.U., my proper size varied vastly across retailers. My shape ranged from a size zero — trust me I know that’s not right — to a shocking 4X at one online boutique. I’ve been snacking a bit more lately, but that cannot be correct.
How my measurements equaled size 0, large, X-large or even a 4X depending on where I was scrolling, frustrated me. Women come in all shapes and sizes, but this is beyond ridiculous. Clearly some retailers sized me down — a nod to vanity perhaps — while others based their clothing on a demographic I did not fit into no matter what number was on it. Finally, I found one that offered an option to enter your measurements and they matched you with the best size for the clothing item you were purchasing. I was instantly intrigued.
Utilizing the return information from customers, a handful of online retailers have become fit savvy. I was impressed when I received the notification that based on my inputted measurements, some 85% of their customers suggested sizing up for better fit. On another item, it prompted me that I may wish to size down based on similar return data. I found this way more helpful than reading a handful of reviews.
Online everything seems to be the way this world is heading and if I can eliminate the hassle of trying on clothing in public, I’m all for it. Time will tell if this new fit process hits the mark. If not, the return’s on them. That’s some customer care I can truly appreciate, no matter what size they label me.