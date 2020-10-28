SEBRING — The people in the Gulf states are keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm Zeta. The storm is forecast to reform into a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall tonight (Wednesday).
The last thing the Gulf states need is the heavy rain and storm surge that is expected with Zeta. According to meteorologist Rodney Wynn, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, areas of the region are still saturated from Hurricanes Laura and Sally. Hurricane Laura devastated Lake Charles, Louisiana, as a strong Category 4 storm while Sally hit Mobile, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm.
Hurricane Zeta made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 and was weakened to a tropical storm. According to Accuweather, Zeta will be the fifth named storm to hit Louisiana this season.
The National Hurricane Center expects Zeta to regain hurricane status after moving into the Gulf of Mexico. As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was 520 miles away from the mouth of the Mississippi.
Most of Florida will not feel the effects of Zeta. In fact, Wynn said the weather will be drier and temperatures will return 80’s by Friday, which he said is the norm. The humidity will be reduced with the dew point heading to the 60’s. With the exception of the Panhandle, Florida is on the right side of the storm, which is drier and the storm is also sucking the moisture out of the atmosphere.
Panhandle residents will not have it so lucky. As of Tuesday afternoon, a NOAA advisory said a Tropical Storm warning was in effect “from the MS/AL state line to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line FL. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on the northern Gulf coast by late Wednesday.” Wynn said the storm could kick up dangerous waves and rip currents.
In addition, storm surge warnings were in effect for much of Florida’s Panhandle as well as Alabama and Mississippi.
Zeta is the 27th storm of the 2020 hurricane season. “Zeta” is the furthest named storms in a season and was first used in 2005. In 2005, a record 28 named storms were formed. The next name on the storm list would be Eta.
Wynn said to keep the hurricane supplies stocked as hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. Never say never, it is 2020, after all.