SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Sebring Police Department were honored on Sunday, May 22, by Zion Hills Missionary Baptist Church in an “Appreciation Service.”
It all began after the Congregation President, Wellington Clarke Jr., had a special encounter with an officer whom he was to counsel. A subsequent meeting with Sheriff Paul Blackman convinced both gentlemen that some way to show the community’s appreciation for our law enforcement officers must be devised.
Clarke said, “We wanted them to know that we appreciate all of the seen and unseen things that they do for the county and city. We are all one in Christ, so we need to work together.”
Thus, the ceremony with the presentation of plaques to both agencies was born, the plaques stating citizens’ appreciation for their service.
The decision has been made that the church will present an Appreciation Service for law enforcement on an annual basis.