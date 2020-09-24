SEBRING — Finally, the tropics are relatively quiet. Texas is still cleaning up and bailing out from major flooding from Post-Tropical Cyclone Beta. It continues to soak everything in its path, including the lower Mississippi River Valley. Meanwhile, Post-Tropical Cyclone Teddy is near the southeast coast of Nova Scotia. In addition, the “Zombie” Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette was expected to fizzle out again, per Meteorologist John McMichael of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
On Tuesday the remnants of Paulette reorganized once more to become a tropical storm. Given the world’s obsession with all things weird and the year, it was not surprising to hear professional meteorologists calling TS Paulette a zombie. As of Wednesday morning, McMichael said Paulette had winds of 40 mph and was about 445 miles from the Azores moving ENE.
As a hurricane, Paulette made landfall in Bermuda on Sept. 14. Before she left the island, she strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane before losing strength.
TS Paulette’s zombie reign was short lived and by Wednesday morning she was losing the will to survive and was back to being a post-tropical cyclone and was expected to further weaken into a remnant low by late Wednesday or Thursday.
It is not unheard of for disturbances to dissipate into near nothing and make a comeback. McMichael said storms can reemerge if the atmosphere is favorable for it. In other words, if the water temps are warm, no land to disrupt it, and no flow wind shear.
In 2020 fashion, we have zipped through all the names on the hurricane and have had to revert to the Greek alphabet, something that hasn't happened since 2005.
For more information on weather, visit nhc.noaa.gov.