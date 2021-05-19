Highlands News-Sun’s article titled "Commercial use change off Hammock Road" informed us of the intent of an individual who purchased a lot with a multiple family including motel hotel R-S FUD to Business district B-3 designation. The property has three ingresses crossing Hammock Road and a well worn bike/pedestrian trail. It is located on the western border of the county. The future plans for the development are unspecified but have maximum flexibility for the owner.
I am opposed to the change citing increased traffic flow along the border of the county which burdens law enforcement and puts additional traffic along the bike path and the (CR) 635 wildlife corridor which bisects Highlands Hammock State Park. The locating of a restaurant/convenience store in an outlying area hinders law enforcement and encourages crime.
The owner purchased the land knowing the zoning. His proposed strip mall-type improvement can be seen along Schumacher and Cougar road where newly constructed strip mall offices sit vacant. Highlands County benefits from having a well defined business district where increased traffic density flows to existing and new business. And where law enforcement can easily patrol the corridor.
The existing zoning created the existing quality of life, and increased property values, the proposed change will not.
Hans and Rose Vanheuveln
Sebring