SEBRING — Expect to see another gas station at the U.S. 27 and U.S. 98 junction sometime in the near future.
A rezoning request for land on the northwest side of the intersection, where State Road 66 meets U.S. 27, passed the Board of County Commissioners recently.
The request from Crutchfield Groves asked to have 8.09 acres converted from agricultural, commercial and industrial land uses to all commercial, and to have 5.46 acres of that property rezoned from agricultural and industrial districts to business district.
Crutchfield family members have said the intent is to have a RaceTrac gas station there. Agenda materials from two hearings, one held recently and a previous hearing in July, state that the gas station, as requested, would be 8,200 square feet.
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck expressed concerns that the site would be a bad location for a gas station, especially from a traffic management perspective.
Planning and Development Manager Melony Culpepper said that there would not be an exit onto U.S. 27 from that site, a right-turn only entrance from the highway. The bulk of traffic in and out of the site would go through an entrance/exit on State Road 66, back away from the intersection.
When Tuck asked about the two existing gas stations on the east side of the road, Culpepper said one — Circle K — may eventually relocate or “go away” because the Florida Department of Transportation has plans to make improvements to the intersection, which may take most or all of that station’s frontage.
U.S. 98 widening is in the list of projects submitted for priority in the Florida Department of Transportation Tentative Work Program for Fiscal Years 2023-2027. The U.S. 98 project would widen the road from two lanes to four, starting at U.S. 27 and going east to Airport Road.
That is if funding can get secured within the five-year priority window.