SEBRING — You may have a wocket in your pocket but Terri Lynn Crutchfield has one on her property at LaLa Land at 400 By Breeze Way. Terri Lynn and her husband, Scott, are the proud owners of a bouncing baby zonkey named Wocket born on July 19. Zonkeys are also known Z Donks.
Wocket appears to be something straight out of a Dr. Seuss book. He is the offspring of an amorous spotted donkey named Jackson and a zebra mare named Zee Zee. Wocket has black and white zebra stripes on his legs up to his chest. That’s where the donkey genes begin prominently with a tan shaggy coat and tan and white face.
“He’s a Dr. Suess animal,” Terri Lynn said, explaining the name choice.
According to Terri Lynn, another zebra mare is expecting to foal within the month. Jackson has since been dubbed “Action” Jackson.
“A ‘zonkey’ is a hybrid cross produced by mating a zebra and a donkey,” Terri Lynn said. “Zonkeys are not a true species because they have an odd number of chromosomes and cannot reproduce. While zonkeys are rare, they are bred in a number of zoos and specialized farms around the world.”
The Crutchfields are not sure if Wocket will stay on their 45-acre animal sanctuary or find a new home at a zoo. Terri Lynn said animal temperaments are as individual as humans, but zebras have “wild tendencies” while the donkey is “sweet.”
LaLa Land is an animal sanctuary licensed by the USDA and FWC and is home to exotic animals and birds. The property has lakes, an oak hammock, a bay head and more. The sanctuary is home to camels, llamas, zebras, wallabies, kangaroos, miniature horses, and a giant rabbit named Bugsy, to name just a few. It is also the home of TLC Therapy Hooves, a 501©3 that brings therapy animals and people together. TLC (Terri Lynn Crutchfiled) Therapy Hooves brings its animals and teams of volunteers to assisted living facilities and nursing homes for free.
Due to COVID-19, TLC Therapy Hooves is on hold.
LaLa Land is providing Walkabout Tours from 6-8 p.m. every other Saturday. The tour is guided and the chance to view and interact with these special animals is hard to beat.
“We wanted people to get out of the house and be safe,” Terri Lynn said. “It’s a wonderful time.”
The tour is about a mile. The Crutchfields invite families to bring a walking stick to enter into a contest. There is a prize for the best walking stick. Terri Lynn said to be creative.
The LaLa Land tour is only $10 and the proceeds go to TLC Therapy Hooves. The tours are limited to 50 people and have been selling out quickly. Terry Lynn said there is still space available for the Aug. 8 tour. Call 863-699-0777 for more information.