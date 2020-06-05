In light of this pandemic some knowledge of viruses seems fitting.
Al-Marashi begins with a tour through the animal origins of both common viruses and lethal pathogens, of which COVID-19 is just the latest example. Three quarters of infectious diseases result from what he calls “zoonotic spillovers,” mostly from common farming animals.
“The domestication of the horse led to the virus responsible for the common cold in humans, while the domestication of chickens gave humans chickenpox, shingles, and various strains of the bird flu,” he writes. “Pigs were the source of influenza, and measles, smallpox, and tuberculosis emerged from cattle.” (Popular history often associates the wrong animal with famous outbreaks. For example, the medieval Black Death, commonly associated with rats and fleas, most likely originated with a marmot or great gerbil).
Mark Zembower
Sebring