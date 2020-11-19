10 Things You May Not Know About Wild Hogs
1. They are capable of sensing some odors five to seven miles away and may be able to detect odors as much as 25 feet underground.
2. Wild pigs can run up to 30 mph
3. “The only state with more wild hogs than Florida is Texas.” -Bill Giuliano, an assistant professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
4. Wild or feral hogs can now be found in every Florida county and in at least 35 states — including 1 to 2 million hogs in the Southeast. Nationwide, their population totals about 3 million. -research.ufl.org
5. In Florida, some of the highest densities of feral hogs can be found north and west of Lake Okeechobee -research.ufl.org
6. Wild hogs usually weigh 100 to 200 pounds but have been known to grow in excess of 500 lbs
7. They’re not scared of lights. If there’s nobody around and there’s just a light, they won’t run.” — William Gorby, Dirty South Hog Removal
8. “If you see a hog and you don’t know what you’re doing, do not approach it. All it takes to get attacked by a hog is to be in their vicinity.” — Kayla Gorby, Dirty South Hog Removal
9. “A hog can consume a grown man in about 15 minutes.” — William Gorby
10. Wild hogs are not native to Florida but were introduced over 500 years ago by Spanish explorers -greatdaysoutdoors.com