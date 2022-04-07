LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum is holding a special event, “A Bookish Road Trip Meet Up,” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the museum, 12 W. Park St., just off Main Avenue in Lake Placid.
The event is part of a full day when authors from throughout Florida will be spending the day in Lake Placid exploring the murals, clown college, farmer’s market and local establishments.
Grace Sammon and Linda Rosen are serving as tour guides for the Facebook group, “Bookish Road Trip,” and co-sponsoring the event with the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum. Authors and readers will also be represented by the Women’s National Book Association and Women Fiction Writers Association.
After their town tour, the seven from the Florida coasts and six local published authors will be at the Depot Museum to sell and sign their books. They will also share their experience in getting published by a publishing company or by self publishing. Local writers who have an idea or even a manuscript they would like to have published will find information shared by the authors invaluable.
The authors will have something for all avid readers or those just looking for a fine novel or gift. You will meet award-winning mystery writers, poets, children’s religious book authors, gift book writers, as well as find a wide range of novel themes from other authors.
“This is the first time we can recall, that authors from all over Florida as well as Highlands County have met in one location to display, sell their published books and meet avid readers,” said Historical Society President Maria Hagg. Most have won accolades for their writing talents. Below is a list of all the authors who will sell and sign books April 9.
Novelist Theresa Michael is coming from Sarasota. She is retired from a career in health care and now is a full-time author. She will sign her four books from her award-winning series, “Mariposa Cafe Mystery.” In 2021, she was president of the Florida Gulf Coast chapter of Sisters In Crime.
Terry Jackson currently works at the Lake Placid High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in counseling. She has aspired to be a writer since she was in the third grade. She will sign her book, “The Greatest Thing In Life,” a gold medal winner of the Illumination Award and Christian Indie Award for the best gift book. She will also have on sale five other of her award-winning children’s books titled, “Finger Paintin’,” “Running Nose,” “Quallo Zuto,” “In Shape,” and Goin” Fishin’.”
Linda Rosen from Boynton Beach will bring the book she debuted in March of 2020, titled, “The Disharmony of Silence” as well as “Sisters of the Vine.” Her books are set in the “not-too-distant past” and examine how women reinvent themselves despite obstacles thrown their way. A central theme is that blood is not all that makes a family – and they always feature a piece of jewelry. Many of her stories are carried in online magazines.
Margo Holmes and husband Bill own Lake Huntley Caladium Bulb Farm in Lake Placid. Margo is an avid tennis player and swimmer. They both pastor a local church. Holmes has authored nine children’s books in her “Great Love Series,” which she will have available at the Depot Museum. They are based on moving Bible stories. She has also written books for children ages 7-12 and is currently writing a new series for children ages 3-6. They are great Easter gifts.
Grace Sammon lives in Sarasota. She has managed a number of for-profit and not-for profit companies. She is recognized in both the “Who’s Who In Education and Literature.” Her award-winning novel, “The Eves,” is an intergenerational story about lives lived well and lives in transition. She hosts the radio show, “The Storytellers.” Sammon is director of Membership of the Facebook group, “Bookish Road Trip.”
Kellie Kelley is a Master Florist, owning her floral shop on Interlake Boulevard in Lake Placid. She was named State of Florida Designer of the Year. She will have her series “Sunday Dinners Triology” novels – “Sunday Dinners,” “Playing Dirty,” and “Blistered” series – for sale as well as her fourth book, “Day Break,” with the theme of how love and devotion saves the day.
Carren Strock is a Renaissance woman from Delray Beach, equally at home with a paint brush, a hammer, a needle and thread, and pen and paper. Doubleday published her first book, “Married Women Who Love Women and More.” Her other books include, “In the Shadow of the Wonder Wheel,” an exciting mystery, and a how-to-book where she has combined her writing and painting skills.
Sebring resident Millie Anderson writes under the pen name Millie Richmond. Her work as an elementary teacher and hearing-impaired person gave her the ideas of her first book, “Hilda,” which won First Place in the Royal Palm Literacy Award from the Florida Writers Association. She has also written a historical novel, “Papa’s Promise,” and two picture books, “May I Have A Dog,” and “Daddy’s Gone.”
Howard Emanuel is a Sun City Center, Florida-based mystery writer. He is the author of “Murder In The Sunset Years,” a collection of five stories in which his protagonist, a college professor who leads a forensic technology workshop and six students who attend that workshop solve mysteries in a retirement community, using the latest technology. Emanuel currently teaches information technology at Hillsborough Community College.
Karen Osborne is from Port Saint Lucie. She was an academic administrator and co-owner of the Osborne Group, traveling the world as a consultant and motivational speaker. Her book, “Getting It Right,” was featured in Essence Magazine. “Tangled Lies” is a murder mystery chosen as a 2021 BestThriller.com finalist. The novel has a series of surprises and a world where danger lurks around every corner with a theme of race, family and forgiveness. She does a regular video podcast called “What are you Reading?” “What are you Writing?”
Forrest Steele lives in Lake Placid. He is a former investment banker. His two books are “Never Again Seriously,” a finalist in the 2018 Royal Palm and Literary Awards from the Florida Writers Association. The other is “Walk This Way,” a collection of short stories. Steele will also bring books written by Christine Yarbour, who passed away four years ago. She was from Venus. Her books include her own color drawings and written descriptions of the animals one might find in one’s own backyard. One is titled, “Florida’s Wild Back Yard.”
Debbie Armstrong from Sebring began writing when she was a teenager. Her poetry is full of emotion and honesty, a stepping stone of life. It covers the good, the bad and the ugly. It is her wish to touch at least one person with one poem that will touch them in a positive way to make their day a better one. She will have her poetry for sale, titled “Mental Exodus, Journey between the Lines.”
Former RN turned writer Regina Buttner from Fort Myers will sell her first novel, “Absolution.” It is the story of a seemingly perfect marriage where the couple had to deal with a dark and complex dynamic between a manipulative narcissistic man and a woman who desperately needed to make amends for her past. Regina loves kayaking in the mangroves.
Between 1 and 3 p.m., each author will be at the Depot Museum to premier their published books. This is an opportunity for guests to visit with the authors, purchase their books and have them autographed.
The authors have been invited by Michael Noel to end their day at his Wet Dogs Brewery in the Journal Plaza to ”prost” with one of his special IPO’s.
Don’t miss an opportunity to meet talented authors from Highlands County and throughout Florida. You just might be meeting the next J.K. Rowling, Agatha Christie or Ken Follett.
The Depot Museum opens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.