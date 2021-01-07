The 2020 chapter of our books has come to an end, and time to start the 2021 chapter. There’s no doubt that 2020 was trying for everyone on some level. We have all heard the stories ... or endured the pain ourselves. We may all want to turn the page on that era and never look back. Here’s the thing. 2020 could teach us some lessons on a better way to live our lives. Time is fleeting and we only have today to create the memories that will carry us through the hardships in our lives, and we can’t do that looking at our phones (unless you’re playing games together).
There are plenty of ideas for creating memories with your family that cost little to nothing. One idea is to just play games together. My family loves playing games together. We play anything from video games to board games to outdoor games.
Let’s start with the ever classic family game night. Grab your favorite snacks and borrow one of these board games from a Highlands County library, all of which my family loves: (Due to limited availability, if you do not see these at your library, you will need to see a staff member to place a hold on the specific game you’re interested in borrowing).
● •Exploding Kittens
● •Kids Against Maturity
● •Dungeons & Dragons, Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness
● •5-Minute Marvel Card Game
● •Disney Meme Game
● •Monopoly Voice Banking Board Game
While many families are limiting technology consumption, which isn’t a bad idea, a fun way to enjoy technology together is to play video games as a family. Some of my favorite memories of my childhood involve my family huddled together trying to beat Bowser in Mario or out race each other in Need for Speed. Video games can be pricey for families, but we have some fun games at the libraries. Some great games to play together are:
● •Cars 3: Driven to Win for the Nintendo Switch
● •Hasbro Family Fun Pack for the PlayStation 4
● •New Super Mario Bros. U for the WiiU
● •Just Dance 2020 for the XBOX One & PlayStation 4
Sometimes to get that family time in, you have to meet your kids where they are, and in my family we do that by playing online or phone app games with them. We can enjoy what they enjoy, create priceless memories, and even monitor what these games and apps are like for them. The libraries have free computer use with your library card and free WiFi access, and you can use it to even get in a few games with your children. My kids have shown my husband and I how to catch Pokemon on Pokemon Go, oust the imposter on Among Us, and the joy of having a polar bear as a pet on a Roblox game. While I don’t always understand the games we’re playing, and honestly, I am not even great at them, I do always have so much fun playing with my family. Tip: Don’t let your kids find out you’re the “imposter” on Among Us.
There are many more ways to create lasting memories with your family. You can read together, cook a meal as a family, family movie nights, and much more. The ways you can create memories with your family are endless, and we at the Highlands County Library System can help you with lots of those. In this new year, making more time for family is one of the best “resolutions” a person can make. As cliche as it is, they are this small for only so long. Here’s to the year of family.