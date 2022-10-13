It’s a truth known by many Floridians that the arrival of October brought with it some pretty scary and unknown times (aka a hurricane), and that anything horror related may be the last thing you have the capacity to think of right now (understandably so). But, if you are in need of a break from life’s many terrors, Stephen King once said, “We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones.” So in light of that, here are six spooky, newly released novels that will transport you to peculiar worlds full of witches, possessed wildlife, and sinister games of hide-and-seek. And who knows, maybe some fictional frights will be exactly what you need to scare the real ones away.
1. “Hide” by Kiersten White
This high-stakes novel has been compared to Netflix’s Squid Game and Jordan Peele’s uncanny filmography, which can only mean “Hide” is a brilliantly eerie work of fiction. It revolves around a challenge: Spend a week hiding in an abandoned amusement park without getting caught, and win enough money to change your life. For the fourteen contestants playing, this sounds easy enough — until the competition turns sinister.
2. “What Moves the Dead” by T. Kingfisher
This gripping retelling of Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” will keep you glued to the page as Alex Easton, a retired soldier, comes to the aid of a childhood friend at the House of Usher. Inhabited by a nightmare of possessed wildlife, an alarming, pulsing lake, and residents that are consumed by sleepwalking and strange voices, the secret of the Usher house must be unraveled before it consumes Alex and all who dare to enter.
3. “Ghost Eaters” by Clay McLeod Chapman
If you discovered a pill that allowed you to see ghosts, would you take it? Chapman’s protagonist Erin certainly would — and does — in order to find closure with her dead ex-boyfriend. But when she discovers the pill has frightening, unfathomable side effects, all Erin wants to do is find a way out of her newfound nightmare. There’s just one tiny, maddening problem — once you take the pill, the ghosts refuse to let you go.
4. “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” by Sangu Mandanna
I’m throwing this gem in the list because while it technically isn’t horror, it sure is the perfect book if you’re more fond of the warm, witchy stories for fall. Mika Moon is a witch you’ll want to follow as she navigates her found family of three young witches, multiple scheming guardians, and one grumpy librarian who may just have a soft spot for Mika. Mandanna’s magical prose filled with charming spells is surely not to be missed, either.
5. “Old Country” by Matt Query & Harrison Query
A couple’s first home should be heartwarming, safe, tranquil; a place to rest after braving the world. Though, for former Marine Harry and his wife Sasha, their new and secluded Teton Valley home is quite the opposite. A devilish spirit lives in the valley, one that will haunt them in fresh, disturbing ways, and while Harry and Sasha think the spirit is a joke at first, they’ll soon learn there’s nothing funny about evil knocking on their door.
6. “Good Rich People” by Eliza Jane Brazier
The concept of money making people go crazy is not unheard of, but in Brazier’s psychological thriller, money turns a wealthy, Hollywood Hills couple murderous. And their prey? Desperate, unsuspecting tenants they invite to live in their lavish guesthouse. Demi is the couple’s newest tenant and quickly becomes the subject of the couple’s evil entertainment — what they call The Game — but after struggling for years to make a living for herself, Demi is determined to not back down without a fight.
