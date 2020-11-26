LAKE PLACID — Following a near eight-month hiatus, Sun Events had over 300 happy music fans come out for a night of fun, safe, and rocking music in November with a world-class Hits of the Brits tribute show. Now, Sun Events is returning to Lake Placid with the annual J3 Vocal Showband Holiday Show.
Come out and listen to your favorite holiday songs mixed in with 1950s-1970s hits, LIVE in Lake Placid, Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
THE SHOW
The holidays are all about family and what better way to celebrate both than with the J3 Vocal Showband.
Led by the Johns family, Dennis, Bonnie and Chad, the eight-piece showband has become a holiday staple in Southwest Florida, performing classic festive songs like “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Blue Christmas”, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Mary Did You Know” along with top rock ‘n’ roll oldies by artists like Elvis Presley, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Bee Gees, Roy Orbison, The Eagles and many more.
The J3 Vocal Showband will be ringing in the holidays at the Genesis Center on Dec. 3.
The Johns family traveled for more than 15 years in the Southern Gospel industry. While taking a hiatus from traveling, the family had an opportunity to form an “oldies” band and the J3 Vocal Showband was established and they’ve been going strong ever since.
“Playing with family is always special and fun,” Dennis said. “Reaching into other folks’ feelings of course is a great joy ... watching their smiles and seeing them sing along with our song choices … it’s just great.”
Complete with wardrobe changes, choreography and even a little comedy, every show is an unforgettable experience.
Fans will hear their favorite hits along with some songs they might have forgotten, but all are sure to bring smiles to their faces while they go back in time, singing along with all the hits they grew up with.
“Our fans should know we will bring the spirit of Christmas and we will all have a good time,” Dennis said.
THE BAND
The band is led with vocals performed by the Johns family: Dennis, Bonnie and Chad. Other current members include — Keith Edwards on keyboards, Stephen St. Pierre on bass guitar, Steve Irvin on percussion/drums, Johnny Lee III and Danny Payne on rhythm and lead guitar. Fans can expect nothing but the best from the band this holiday season.
SAFETY FIRST
After months away from music, both the artist and the promoter are looking to get back into the saddle. “My wife and I both live in a small town on the west coast of Florida, and we look forward to the annual Christmas parade in our town every year. When we realized we were not going to have that this year, we knew we needed to do something to bring Christmas joy to our fans” said Atticus Frank with Sun Events. “We know that things are not ‘business as usual,’ but we think it is important to have a fun and safe Christmas and holiday activity for everyone to come and enjoy.”
The Genesis Center has numerous safety protocols in place, including distanced seating between parties, mask requirements in common areas, and ample hand sanitizer stations located throughout the facility. Sun Events also will be performing touchless temperature scans for all guests and event staff prior to the show.
THE DETAILS
J3 Vocal Showband will take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Genesis Center located at 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit sunevents.com or call 863-494-9362.