The threat of rain nor the summer’s heat could keep tourists and residents alike from the 32nd annual Caladium Festival on Friday afternoon where tens of thousands of guests flocked to Stuart Park in the heart of uptown Lake Placid to purchase their colorful heart-shaped blooms.
Marti Capodiferro kicked off the event with a powerful rendition of the national anthem. She kept on singing to an appreciative crowd. One couple felt the need to dance while Capodiferro sang the “Happy” song.
For those who missed the opening day on Friday, there will be plenty to do today, Saturday. The fun times continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s even more fun to be had as the Car & Bike Show is today.
Classic Caladiums has loads of varieties of plants and bulbs for sale. From reds, pinks, greens and whites, there is something for everyone’s taste and landscape needs. Dr. Robert “Bob” Hartman said “Splash of Wine,” “Day Dreamer” and “Bottle Rocket” were the best sellers on Friday.
Caladiums are important to Lake Placid and Highlands County in terms of tourism and agriculture. They are so important the Town wears the moniker “Caladium Capital of the World.” It is estimated 90% of the world’s caladiums come from local growers.
Because of their importance, the tiny town pays homage to the tropical tuber every summer with the festival. On the rare occasion, the festival has had to be canceled, for instance, hurricanes and COVID. Otherwise, artists bring everything under the sun and the Caladium Festival is the perfect place to purchase a unique gift for those who seem to have everything.
Handmade jewelry, clothing, dog leashes, collars and outfits, fine art and lawn artwork and much more are offered. Festival goers can also purchase furniture and home décor made from wine barrels and American Indian herbal solutions.
Rick Rocco makes home décor and furniture from wine barrels. This is his second year as a vendor to Lake Placid. He said that he did so well last year, he called his friends to join him with their own booth. Myra and Jesse Alfonso own Rustic Fish, which sells Jesse’s painted artwork of fish. Jesse said that he has been by Lake Placid before but never was able to stop in.
“This is the first time we are here, but it won’t be the last time,” Jesse said.
The Sugar Express pulled into the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot & Museum to give festival goers a tour. This is the first year the renovated steam engine is taking guests on during the Caladium Festival. Train enthusiasts bought $25 tickets very quickly. The times for departure are 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Those who want to ride should visit the website at sugarexpress.com.
Local non-profit groups are cooking up a feast to raise funds for services they provide. Each non-profit has become famous for their specialty. For instance, the Masonic Lodge always does fried catfish, while the Lake Placid Elks Lodge serves up strawberry shortcake and the Knights of Columbus make pulled pork. Italian ices, fruits and juices from different vendors will keep thirst and hunger at bay. Sit under the tent near the stage and be entertained by the local talent.
The inaugural Little Miss Caladium pageant crowned its first pint-size princess, Miss Sophia West-Hulsman. Flowers and a certificate was awarded to Miss Tiana Maxime for the Most Festive Outfit. Many of the counties royalty will be at the festival today for a meet and greet.
The Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative is housing the caladium floral arrangements as well as the caladium artwork competition. Vote for the People’s Choice award in both categories in the back room of the Co-op. Lunches can be purchased there also.
Just a hop, skip and jump west to DeVane Park, guests will find the largest car and bike show in Highlands County. Those who want to exhibit their classic cars can register at 7 a.m. today. Last year, some 250 cars were in the park. Today’s show is expected to compare. From fins to chrome, car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the classics that put Detroit on the map. The awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m.