The ABC islands consist of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao. The people of the islands wish everyone a “bon bini,” which means a very ‘warm welcome’.
The night before Christmas, families in Aruba dress up and attend Christmas Mass and church services. They wish each other ‘bon pasco,’ which translates to Good or Happy Christmas. It is one of the most frequently used phases during the holiday season. After church, they go home to have a traditional Christmas dinner.
Those in the islands actually celebrate three times during the Christmas season. The first is a visit from SinterKlaas, a Dutch version of Santa Claus. He visits on Dec. 5 and brings small presents and gifts for everyone.
The traditional Santa Claus visits on Dec. 25 and leaves gifts under the Christmas tree for all the good children.
The Three Kings visit, which is also called the King’s Pass, on Jan. 6. They leave gifts at the nativity scene.
The reason they have so many celebrations is because they have adopted many cultures due to immigrants from different parts of the world.
“Christmas here revolves around food and family. Our gifts to each other are small, but are many,” said Moman, a clerk in one of the local shops.
Some of their traditional foods include Christmas ham (made with island spices), ayaca (cornmeal and chicken pockets), zults and oliebollen (pigs ears), pastechi (beef pockets), rum balls and soenchi (meringue kisses). Adults also can enjoy a ponche crema (cocktail).
Bonaire is also an island municipality of the Netherlands, just 60 miles off the coast of Venezuela. Its western shore consists of protected dive sites.
Food is also very important here during the holidays. Piska salu (local salted fish with spices), piska papilotte (grilled fish and steamed potatoes) and cassia (flan custard dessert) are favorites.
Celebrations are the same as on their sister islands of Curacao and Aruba.
“The King’s Pass is our third celebration during the holidays. The King’s pass out small gifts from the nativity to good children. Some homes hang Santa hats on their trees so Santa knows where to leave presents,” said Risetta, a local tour guide.
Bonaire is often overlooked except by divers as it has more of an adventurous and rugged feel. Unfortunately there is no ferry service between the ABC islands and a small plane must be used for travel.
Although the island is small, it is full of fun and native culture.
The holiday season in the Dominican Republic (DR) might be the longest celebration in the world. They start the festivities leading up to Christmas in October.
Dominicans love Christmas and they love to share it with others. They hold traditional events as well as those with a Caribbean twist.
When visiting the DR you’ll become familiar with the glittering beauty of the ‘charamicos’, Dominican Christmas trees. Because there are not many hand-cut trees, these are fashioned out of wood and decorated with lots of color and ornaments.
Christmas Eve in the DR is known as La Noche Buena (the good night). Families gather for a feast and sing songs. Many go to church for a midnight Catholic Mass known as La Misa del Gallo (Roosters Mass). This name comes from a belief that a rooster crowed on the night Jesus was born.
Fuegos Artificiales are fireworks that are a regular sight at this time of year. They light up the skies over the city and the beaches.
Un Angelito is a gift giving tradition. Names are placed in a sack. The person you choose is your Angelito (little angel). Every week you give a gift, while not revealing yourself until the last day.
“We also enjoy celebrating on Jan. 6th. For some of us, it is actually the Orthodox Christmas. It’s a double Christmas for everyone. The kids love all the gifts,” said Ysirmo, our local guide.
Some of their favorite foods during the celebration include cerdo asado (roast pork), pasteles en hojas (banana leaves filled with meat) and jengibre (a ginger beverage).
No matter where you are in the world, the holiday season has many different types of celebrations based on familial and cultural beliefs. Everyone has a great time enjoying family, food and fun.