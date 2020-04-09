Have you ever walked passed a flower filled bush and saw some bees buzzing about? Well you probably saw a Scouter or Forager bee. What’s their purpose? What happens when they return to the beehive, what goes on inside a hive? That’s what I went to find out. On Feb. 13, not only was I able to talk to a couple of fantastic bee farmers, but I was also able to get up close and personal with our friend, the honey bee.
I met up with local bee keepers Larry Smith and Amanda Johnson. Smith has been bee keeping for over seven years and now teaches others the ropes in hopes of promoting local bee farming right here in our Highlands County community. Johnson who originally is from Orlando, is on her third “formal” year of bee keeping, and is vice president of the Heartland Beekeepers Association located at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center in Sebring.
“Amanda is actually going to be and has been the driving force for beekeeping in the area, because she’s now the vice president of the club and she’s the most enthusiastic about it” expressed Smith.
The two share a bond over bees and work in unison to educate people on anything bee related.
“People seem to be finally realizing it’s important — because I mean a lot of people here ‘Gotta save the bees!’ and stuff, but it’s a lot different when you’re actually face to face with bees. You know, people get overwhelmed by that, ‘I don’t want to get stung!’ idea,” said Johnson.
She explained that everything has grown tremendously since she started at the club. There is a high demand for bee removals and since there is heavy agricultural work in the county, pollination is very much needed.
“What goes on in the hive itself is really, really fascinating” expressed Smith, before asking if I would be interested in trying on a bee suit (consists of a jumpsuit, hat and veil) and getting up close with the hive. Of course it was an automatic yes! We went outside to the back yard of Smiths house and as Amanda Johnson and I suited up, they explained what was to be expected once I entered the apiary (bee yard).
Smith mentions that his bees are a combination of the Italian honey bee and the Russian bee. It turns out the standard German honey bee, which had been in America for more than 200 years, was not cutting it. They were practically plagued with disease and exhibited horrible temperament. In 1859, the Italian Honey bee was imported to the New World, this bee was more gentle in its nature and had great honey production. But they too were open to parasitic mites (insect like organisms in the arthropod family) specifically Tracheal and Varroa mites. Mites can be detrimental to a hive, spreading pathogens to the colony.
“They latch onto a bee body and suck the blood, which is usually fat and they carry a lot of diseases,” said Johnson. “And those diseases can negatively affect bees. So if there’s a high mite count, you also have things like DWV (Deformed Wing Virus) and all sorts of other diseases and your hive suffers, gets weaker. And once a hive is weak, that really opens it up to air and other predators and robber bees.”
Without human intervention, the colony can be wiped out. After much research and efforts to find a bee to better withstand Varroa mites, the USDA Honey Bee Research Laboratory came upon the Russian bee, from the coastal Primorski Region of Russia. This strain of bee developed resistance to the Varroa and Tracheal mites through 150 years of exposure.
“So what’s happened, is the beekeepers over the centuries have been combining and trying to make the perfect bee, which never has happened and never will happen” said Smith.
Despite hybrid breeds not being perfect they do have a better resistance towards the pesky mites.
After we were properly covered, and Johnson grabbed her smoker, we walked towards the apiary where the space kept five hives (a box or receptacle with movable frames, used for housing a colony of bees) that currently houses around 70,000 bees per hive. As we moved closer to the beehives the noise ever so slightly grew to the sound of buzzing.
But quite honestly there was no nervousness, because I truly believed in the suits capability to protect me. Alas I was about to get a glimpse inside the hive. First thing that was told is that you should never stand in-front of the entrance to the beehive (for safety reasons), when we were positioned correctly Johnson pumped a generous amount of smoke to “calm” the bees. When I say calm, it’s not in the context most would think, the smoke interferes with the bees line of communication: smell.
When honey bees perceive a threat to the hive, they start to emit pheromones isopentyl acetate and 2-heptanone, that stimulates other bees, which then those bees start to produce pheromones and by the time you know it the whole colony is out in alarm and angry; ready to attack the intruder. The smoke acts in a way the bees won’t be able to detect those pheromones and alert the rest of the colony.
When all the smoke cleared up, Johnson pulled out a hive tool ( a handheld multipurpose tool, often steel) that helps beekeepers move different components of the hive box, which otherwise would be a more tedious task by hand. This is because bees insulate their hives with propolis ( a sticky substance composed of tree sap and bee saliva) and its really like glue.
“A lot of propolis actually has antimicrobial or antibacterial properties, depending on the plant that it comes from and sealing up the hive prevents pests” explained Johnson.
Inside the hive is amazing, the man-made hive has removable frames, consisting of a few brood chambers (housing eggs, larvae, and pupae) and a few frames for honey and pollen. As Johnson went about lifting and checking each frame, I started to notice some bees crawling around with thick yellow substance on their legs, it looked like tiny ankle weights! They were the forager bees carrying pollen back from their day’s work, they perform out of the colony tasks such as; collecting water, nectar, pollen.
But before the forager bees, comes a scout bee, and their primary goal is to locate new food sources or even possible nesting grounds. All the bees in the hive serve a purpose.
“So the way bees work, a queen lays eggs right? She lays what — probably about between one and 2,000 eggs a day in your average hive” explains Johnson, as she takes out a brooding frame containing tons of larvae. “When she lays the eggs, it takes a couple of weeks for them to hatch. Once they hatch out, the first two weeks that will be its life is spent in the hive. She does not leave, she’s actually resistant to light…she does undertaker duties and all sorts of work in the hive before she’s permitted to go outside and forage for the last two weeks of her life.”
As bees are born they work nonstop in various positions as they grow older. During the first few days out of the cells, they spend it cleaning the cells near them to prepare them for new eggs or food storage. In that first week they become nursing bees, where they are able to digest protein (pollen) and regurgitate it to all the others in the hive. For the next two weeks, the bees continue to advance in the position of nursing, now able to produce royal jelly and help maintain their queen. They also become guards and undertakers (removing dying bees and carcasses from the hive) and do various other task before graduating to forager bees (days 22-42).
These worker bees of course are females and depending on the time of year live five to six weeks. If a queen should decide to make males, they become drones and their sole purpose is to mate with the queen. Drones have no stingers and they waste hive resources since they only have one task, so in this female-run colony they live for about eight weeks and will die right away when they successfully mate. The queen of course was elusive and we weren’t able to catch a peek but on average she will live two to five years due to her rich diet and affection for her workers, but don’t be mistaken if she’s not up to par, she will be replaced and left to wither away.
“There are other ways to confirm your hive health. It’s like checking like for eggs and things like that in case you can’t find her, because that is another big challenge as a beekeeper, actually finding your queen,” mentioned Johnson.
She also tells me how much she truly enjoys what she does amidst the chaos of bees, and to a degree I found the loud buzzing quite peaceful, it served as white noise. Being able to get up close with these honey bees, one can understand that these social creatures are of collective intelligence and some of the greatest collaborators in nature.