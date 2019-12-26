SEBRING — Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works, downtown on the Circle, celebrated the holidays with their Frosty Christmas Event last Saturday, Dec. 21. They offered special treats, activities, contests and even photos with the ever-popular, Frosty the Snowman!
“We’re excited to offer something fun for families to do while the kids are out of school and it’s the last weekend before the Christmas holiday,” said Liz Barber. Daniel and Liz Barber are the newest owners of the shop.
Some of the special treats available included ‘Frosty Craft Soda Flight’ (a 2-ounce tasting of six sodas), December Shake of the month (White Chocolate Peppermint) and everyone’s favorite (even in Florida), hot cocoa.
The craft soda flavors included root beer, green apple, ginger beer, strawberry watermelon, vanilla root beer and blue cream soda.
Everyone could enter the ‘Frosty the Snowman’ coloring contest to win a gift certificate (kids and adults prize groups). If you were lucky, and found the three ‘hidden snowmen’ in the shop, you could win a discount certificate.
“We’ve had a lot of entries in the coloring contest,” said Barber. “They were from both kids and surprisingly a number of adults, as well.”
The highlight of the day was having a photo taken with ‘Frosty the Snowman’. Families waited patiently for 2 p.m. when Frosty came to visit the children.
The Dumbleton family, Amanda, Benjamin, Aubrey and Joshua, had their photo taken with Frosty. Little Benjamin was initially afraid of Frosty, but he ended up smiling for his photo.
Nova and Easton Carle posed for photos as did Welliannys Delgado, Annie Cardero and Giovanny Rodriguez.
David Amar visited Frosty with his 1-year old daughter, Ember. She was all smiles during her visit with the snowman.
“We’re really happy to be able to have something fun to do in the community,” said Barber. “It’s a great family activity. People came early to wait for Frosty.”
The Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Shop, located on the downtown Circle, offers ice cream, floats, shakes, sundaes, as wells as gourmet hot dogs (Chicago dog, chili dog, Coney dog, Montreal dog) and assorted snacks. They have racks of unique sodas in glass bottles.
The event was open to the community from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Families could enjoy the activities before or after their fun with Frosty by just crossing the street to see the Carousel of Christmas Lights in Circle Park.