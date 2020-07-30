Rose Besch is a very talented local artist. Her works are seen not only in Highlands County, but in homes around the U.S. On Friday evening, July 24, her family created an early Zoom party for Besch’s 80th birthday.
“We have family in California, Texas, Colorado and New York,” said Marianne Besch. “Right now Rose is in Oswego, New York. We’re asking everyone to raise a glass of rosé to toast Rose as we present her with a very special gift. Since we all can’t get together in person due to COVID-19, we can all enjoy the party on Zoom.”
Rose has worked in many different art mediums including abstract, watercolor, acrylic and oil. I have one of her works in my music room. It is a very peaceful scene with a deer in what looks like Highlands Hammock State Park.
“We got to thinking that Mom was so prolific in her work that she actually gave away some of her paintings. She was so generous to her family and friends and paints simply because she loves it.”
Besch’s family contacted people who had works of art created by her and compiled a large book. The book has pictures of the art work and comments from the owners. They were asked, “What does the painting mean to you? How does it make you feel? How did it inspire you?”
“We tried to divide the book into sections like family, community, travels, Oswego friends, flowers, trees and more.
“The books starts off with this quote which perfectly describes my Mother.”
“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away,” Pablo Picasso.
“We hope this is going to be a big surprise. About 50 people have been invited to the party.”
Some of those attending were daughters Marianne Besch and Bonnie Ellis, son Joe Besch, granddaughter Sierra Ellis, grandson Val Besch, along with nieces, nephews and friends Elaine, Bertha, John, Lisa, Robert, Billy & Reggie, Kathy & Don, Jim, Karen & Mike, Mary, Chuck & Rosie, Sharon, Mary Kay and Lisa. Zoom listed about 30 attendees. Some others were unable to attend including granddaughter Logan.
There was a slight technical difficulty getting Rose and her husband Joe online. They were in Oswego, New York at the time. Rose grew up and taught art as a career there until she retired to Florida. They still spend their summers in Oswego.
Once they were set up, Rose said, “What are you guys doing? Don’t make such a big deal. It’s not my birthday yet!”
“We have a special gift to share with you, Mom,” said Marianne.
Rose was very surprised and touched. “He really kept the secret,” Rose said of Joe. This was impressive as it took over five months to compile this lovely book.
The book was shown to all, flipping through the pages with lots of memories to share.
“The common theme here Mom, was people said you are kind, loving, giving and expressed all these feelings in your art,” said Marianne.
One painting that was pointed out, Rose painted for her daughter. Rose accidentally put it in her show and it was sold.
“This book is so special; it’s fantastic. Everyone is so sweet, I can’t believe it,” said Rose.
Rose then said to one of her friends as she laughed, “Why didn’t you say anything when we spoke yesterday, you stinker!”
Marianne led the group through some fun facts that made everyone remember and laugh about the good times they shared.
“Thank you all for participating and sending your love to our Mom. She is a gem and will be talking about this for years to come!” said daughter, Bonnie Ellis.
Rose’s husband Joe mentioned that none of her siblings made it to 80 so this is a special year to celebrate. Everyone wished her many more.
Besch and her husband Joe, live in Tanglewood during the winter. She will celebrate her 80th birthday on December 22nd.